Aludyne Appoints Conrad M. Hein as New Chief Financial Officer

SOUTHFIELD, Mich., April 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Aludyne, a global lightweighting solutions and components supplier to the mobility industry, announced today that Conrad M. Hein has joined the company as Chief Financial Officer.

Hein will manage Aludyne's IT and Supply Chain organizations and will direct all financial functions of the company including financial reporting, financial planning & analysis, financial policy development, cost accounting, tax, treasury and banking relations, risk management and insurance, cash management, and corporate development support. He will be based in Aludyne's headquarters located in Southfield, Michigan and will report to CEO and President Andreas Weller.

"Conrad's strong financial background including experience in mergers and acquisitions will be a great asset to Aludyne as we look to grow and expand in the future," Weller said.

Hein has more than two decades of experience in automotive financial management with an emphasis on developing finance strategy, due diligence, and acquisition analysis and integration. Most recently, Hein served as the Vice President of Finance – Global Manufacturing and Vice President of Finance – North America for Cooper Standard. He holds a Bachelor's Degree in Corporate Finance from St. Mary's University in San Antonio, Texas and an MBA in Finance from the University of Notre Dame in Notre Dame, Indiana.

About Aludyne

Headquartered in Southfield, Mich., Aludyne is a global lightweighting solutions and components supplier to the mobility industry. Aludyne manufactures aluminum and iron vehicle components for safety critical applications, including chassis, subframe, and electric vehicles. The company and its people are committed to lightweighting and its ability to enable vehicles that improve fuel economy, reduce emissions, and help lower carbon footprints around the world. Aludyne had 2019 sales of approximately $1.0 billion. It operates 22 manufacturing facilities and four technical centers in nine countries, employing approximately 4,000 people.

