Alula Launches Slimline Touchpad Featuring Live Video and Two-Way Talk for Answering the Video Doorbell

SAINT PAUL, Minn., Nov. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Alula, the leader in smart security and automation systems for professional installers, announced the release of its Slimline Touchpad, which offers in-home interactive control for the Connect+ Hub and the BAT-Connect Communicator.

The seven-inch touchpad enables real-time command of intrusion security, video cameras and automation devices, and can easily be mounted on tabletops or walls with a power supply utilizing existing wiring in the home or business. The device features the same look and functionality of the Alula smartphone app, giving end users a single interface whether they're home or away.

"Customers expect an intuitive, digital interface that offers them complete visibility and control of their security, video and home automation," said Brian McLaughlin, CEO of Alula. "With the Slimline Touchpad, security pros will be able to offer a sleek, beautiful control panel that can be placed anywhere in the house, on the wall or any flat surface."

The Slimline Touchpad controls every aspect of a modern security system, delivering an at-a-glance view of video feeds, Z-Wave devices and intrusion and environmental sensors. When paired with the Video Doorbell, customers receive a notification when someone rings the bell and can answer the door on their Slimline Touchpad and have a conversation with their visitor.

The device easily pairs with a BAT-Connect Communicator to breathe new life into legacy security panels that previously featured an old fashioned keypad. The Slimline Touchpad is also integrated with Alula's Connect+, the security video and automation hub that is easily tailored onsite to serve the unique needs of each customer, or which can arrive fully loaded for optimal ease of installation and use.

Connect+ is the only security hub that incorporates Cat-M1, the low-power, low-data technology that maximizes efficiency of the 4G LTE cellular communication path, offering enhanced coverage for better reach into challenging locations. Cat-M1 will be compatible with 5G, meaning devices won't be rendered obsolete by the cellular sunset.

ABOUT ALULA

Alula is the only vertically integrated security and home automation platform purpose-built for today's independent security and installation professionals. From sensors to hub to network, Alula offers a complete, end-to-end solution and one accountable partner. Today, thousands of partners across North America have nearly 300,000 active locations secured and connected with Alula. Designed for professionals, the Alula platform provides a complete security, automation and video solution for renters, homeowners and commercial installations. Alula is a business-driven platform designed to reduce truck rolls, increase RMR, simplify inventory and put today's professional providers in control of their business, their customers and their revenue. The Alula platform is available nationwide through distributors that cater to the alarm and integrator industry. For more information about the Connect+ platform, visit https://alula.net/connect/. For more information about Alula, visit http://www.alula.net.

