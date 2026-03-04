Aluminum Corporation of China ADRs Aktie

Aluminum Corporation of China ADRs für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 982495 / ISIN: US0222761092

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
04.03.2026 17:15:42

Aluminum price surges to 4-year high on Bahrain force majeure

Aluminum surged to a four-year high on Wednesday following the suspension of metal deliveries by a major supplier in the Middle East due to spreading conflicts in the region.Earlier in the day, Aluminium Bahrain, also known as Alba, told customers that it had halted shipments under the so-called force majeure clauses in its supply contracts, citing transit issues through the Strait of Hormuz.Aluminum prices on the London Metal Exchange rose as much as 2.5% to almost $3,340 a tonne — a level last seen in April 2022. For the year, the industrial metal has risen over 9%, outperforming its more-popular peer copper.Aluminum is the most ubiquitous industrial metal after steel, but in recent years has been periodically rocked by supply shocks that have exposed fragilities in the complex network of bauxite mines, alumina refineries and aluminum smelters that supply to manufacturers around the world — often in highly specialized forms that cannot readily be replaced.This time, the war in Iran has created shockwaves through the global aluminum supply chain, with manufacturers facing a spike in prices and traders expecting widespread supply disruptions unless flows through the Hormuz Strait can resume quickly.It is estimated that more than 5 million tonnes of metal produced by smelters across the Middle East pass through this vital shipping lane each year. Huge amounts of bauxite and alumina also travel the other way to feed the smelters.Analysts at Goldman Sachs said aluminum prices could hit as high as $3,600 a tonne if production in the region was lost for a month.As conflict deepened this week, aluminum traders and investors have been scrambling to game out the short and long-term implications for the market, with some warning privately that the logistical constraints could soon cause widespread declarations of force majeure.Supply disruptionsBefore Alba halted shipments, Qatar’s state-owned producer had already cut output, while the United Arab Emirates’ top supplier is seeking to draw down stocks from outside the region to avoid disruptions to customers.Before the Iran war, the aluminum market had already been bracing for a tighter supply due to the imminent closure of the Mozal smelter in Mozambique, a major supplier to the European market.Alba, which owns the world’s largest aluminum smelter outside of top producer China, produced about 1.62 million tonnes of the metal in 2025, according to its website. “The force majeure is not due to any disruption or damage to the smelter facility,” a spokesperson from the Bahraini company told media outlets.(With files from Bloomberg and Reuters)Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Mining.com
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Aluminum Corporation of China ADRs

mehr Nachrichten
Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.

Analysen zu Aluminum Corporation of China ADRs

mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Aluminum Corporation of China Ltd (A) 14,45 3,44% Aluminum Corporation of China Ltd (A)
Aluminum Corporation of China Ltd (H) 1,58 -1,68% Aluminum Corporation of China Ltd (H)

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

11:22 Stanley Druckenmiller: Depot-Strategie im Schlussquartal 2025
10:11 4. Quartal 2025: So investierte der Hedgefonds von Paul Singer - Elliott Investment Management - mit Fokus auf Etsy, PepsiCo & Co.
04.03.26 Aktien von Amazon, Apple, Microsoft & Co.: Das änderte Jeremy Grantham in Q4 2025 an seinem Depot
03.03.26 Commerzbank-Portfolio: Diese US-Aktien gehörten im vierten Quartal 2025 zu den größten Positionen
02.03.26 Das Depot von Carl Icahn im vierten Quartal 2025: Käufe, Verkäufe, Umschichtungen

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Krieg in Nahost: ATX und DAX im Plus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Grün
Der heimische Aktienmarkt notiert am Donnerstag höher. Der deutsche Leitindex kann ebenfalls zulegen. An den Börsen in Fernost dominierten die positiven Vorzeichen.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen