Aluminum’s Supply Shock Is Making China Hongqiao Hard to Sell



EQS Newswire / 27/04/2026 / 15:38 UTC+8

Why China Hongqiao Is Hard to Sell as Aluminum Gets Repriced?



Aluminum’s Supply Shock Rewrites the Trade, Making Hongqiao’s Pullbacks Look Buyable







For years, aluminum was traded largely as a cyclical commodity: prices rose when demand improved and fell when inventories built up. This year, that framework is changing. Aluminum is increasingly being viewed as a supply-security asset.



Conflict in the Middle East has raised energy and shipping risks. Disruption around the Strait of Hormuz has complicated the flow of raw materials into overseas smelters and the shipment of finished metal out of them. Policy shifts in Guinea, meanwhile, have forced investors to take another look at the scarcity value of bauxite.



For



The macro logic is straightforward. China’s domestic electrolytic aluminum capacity is approaching the 45 million-ton ceiling, leaving limited room for new supply. Overseas capacity is constrained by power availability,



Guotai Haitong Securities has said in a research note that aluminum supply is likely to remain tight in 2026, and raised its target price for China Hongqiao to HK$43.2. Its reasoning included domestic operating capacity nearing the regulatory cap and a high copper-to-aluminum price ratio encouraging substitution demand. Separately, a CICC view cited by Futubull noted that after Qatar Aluminium and Aluminium Bahrain declared force majeure, LME aluminum once climbed to $3,418 a ton, creating room for a rerating as aluminum prices and per-ton profits rise.



Hongqiao is different from a smelter that merely tracks aluminum prices. It has an integrated chain covering upstream bauxite resources, alumina, electrolytic aluminum and aluminum processing.



Huayuan Securities said in an April 25 report that by the end of 2025 China Hongqiao had 21 million tons of alumina capacity at home and abroad, 6.46 million tons of compliant electrolytic aluminum capacity, and 970,000 tons of aluminum processing capacity. The report also said Hongqiao, as a member of the Winning Consortium, has exposure to bauxite resources in Guinea. In 2025, the consortium’s Boké bauxite exports exceeded 70 million wet metric tons, while Winning International expects shipments to surpass 90 million tons in 2026. Huayuan also estimated Hongqiao’s theoretical alumina self-sufficiency ratio at 171%.



Those numbers matter. When aluminum prices rise, investors focus on earnings leverage. When supply chains tighten, they focus on resource certainty. Hongqiao has both.



Guinea sits at the center of that logic. A previous report by Minmetals Futures showed that in the first 10 months of 2025, China imported 171.4 million tons of bauxite, up 30.11% from a year earlier. Imports from Guinea reached 127.43 million tons, up 38.37%. Guinea is no longer a marginal supplier. It is a core variable in China’s aluminum raw-material security. For ordinary aluminum producers, that dependence is a risk. For Hongqiao, with long-term mine access and logistics infrastructure, it is a moat.



Huachuang Securities offered another angle in an April 3 report. China Hongqiao’s 2025 revenue rose 4.0% to 162.35 billion yuan, while net profit attributable to shareholders increased 1.2% to a record 22.64 billion yuan. Sales of aluminum alloy products reached 5.824 million tons, with the gross margin rising to 28.5%. Its debt-to-asset ratio fell to 42.25% from 48.24%. Huachuang set a HK$44 target price and maintained its “recommended” rating, while raising its 2026-2028 net profit forecasts to 32.15 billion yuan, 34.97 billion yuan and 38.29 billion yuan.



Shareholder returns add another layer of support. Shenwan Hongyuan said in an April 2 report that China Hongqiao proposed a 2025 final dividend of HK$1.65 per share, implying a payout ratio of about 65.4%. During the year, the company spent HK$5.58 billion buying back 306 million shares, all of which were canceled. The broker maintained an “accumulate” rating and forecast net profit of 32.2 billion yuan, 34.4 billion yuan and 37.8 billion yuan for 2026-2028.



Foreign brokers have also been constructive. According to an AASTOCKS summary, HSBC Research said Hongqiao’s 2025 results were solid, though slightly below expectations, and maintained a “buy” rating with a HK$41 target price. HSBC said aluminum looked more resilient than copper and



That is the underlying reason Hongqiao is hard to push lower. In the short term, the stock will still move with Hong Kong market sentiment, capital flows and commodity-price volatility. But as long as aluminum’s price floor does not collapse, and as long as Guinea bauxite and overseas smelter disruptions remain live issues, the market will find it difficult to ignore Hongqiao’s earnings leverage, resource position and cash returns.



Put more directly: aluminum prices give Hongqiao earnings upside; bauxite resources give it a valuation premium; dividends and buybacks give the stock a cushion.



Cyclical stocks are most vulnerable when the pricing logic breaks. Hongqiao’s support now comes from more than aluminum prices. It comes from ore access, alumina self-sufficiency, its position on the cost curve and shareholder returns. As long as aluminum remains in demand, and as long as global supply chains continue to price in risks from energy, shipping and resource policy, every sentiment-driven pullback in Hongqiao looks less like the start of a reversal and more like another chance to buy. Global markets are repricing aluminum.For years, aluminum was traded largely as a cyclical commodity: prices rose when demand improved and fell when inventories built up. This year, that framework is changing. Aluminum is increasingly being viewed as a supply-security asset.Conflict in the Middle East has raised energy and shipping risks. Disruption around the Strait of Hormuz has complicated the flow of raw materials into overseas smelters and the shipment of finished metal out of them. Policy shifts in Guinea, meanwhile, have forced investors to take another look at the scarcity value of bauxite.For China Hongqiao Group Ltd., that points to a simple conclusion: as long as the aluminum market remains intact, the stock will be hard to sell down in any meaningful way.The macro logic is straightforward. China’s domestic electrolytic aluminum capacity is approaching the 45 million-ton ceiling, leaving limited room for new supply. Overseas capacity is constrained by power availability, Natural Gas costs, logistics and geopolitics. Demand may still move with the cycle, but electric vehicles, solar power, energy storage, grid investment, lightweight materials and AI-related infrastructure continue to raise the medium- and long-term floor for aluminum consumption.Guotai Haitong Securities has said in a research note that aluminum supply is likely to remain tight in 2026, and raised its target price for China Hongqiao to HK$43.2. Its reasoning included domestic operating capacity nearing the regulatory cap and a high copper-to-aluminum price ratio encouraging substitution demand. Separately, a CICC view cited by Futubull noted that after Qatar Aluminium and Aluminium Bahrain declared force majeure, LME aluminum once climbed to $3,418 a ton, creating room for a rerating as aluminum prices and per-ton profits rise.Hongqiao is different from a smelter that merely tracks aluminum prices. It has an integrated chain covering upstream bauxite resources, alumina, electrolytic aluminum and aluminum processing.Huayuan Securities said in an April 25 report that by the end of 2025 China Hongqiao had 21 million tons of alumina capacity at home and abroad, 6.46 million tons of compliant electrolytic aluminum capacity, and 970,000 tons of aluminum processing capacity. The report also said Hongqiao, as a member of the Winning Consortium, has exposure to bauxite resources in Guinea. In 2025, the consortium’s Boké bauxite exports exceeded 70 million wet metric tons, while Winning International expects shipments to surpass 90 million tons in 2026. Huayuan also estimated Hongqiao’s theoretical alumina self-sufficiency ratio at 171%.Those numbers matter. When aluminum prices rise, investors focus on earnings leverage. When supply chains tighten, they focus on resource certainty. Hongqiao has both.Guinea sits at the center of that logic. A previous report by Minmetals Futures showed that in the first 10 months of 2025, China imported 171.4 million tons of bauxite, up 30.11% from a year earlier. Imports from Guinea reached 127.43 million tons, up 38.37%. Guinea is no longer a marginal supplier. It is a core variable in China’s aluminum raw-material security. For ordinary aluminum producers, that dependence is a risk. For Hongqiao, with long-term mine access and logistics infrastructure, it is a moat.Huachuang Securities offered another angle in an April 3 report. China Hongqiao’s 2025 revenue rose 4.0% to 162.35 billion yuan, while net profit attributable to shareholders increased 1.2% to a record 22.64 billion yuan. Sales of aluminum alloy products reached 5.824 million tons, with the gross margin rising to 28.5%. Its debt-to-asset ratio fell to 42.25% from 48.24%. Huachuang set a HK$44 target price and maintained its “recommended” rating, while raising its 2026-2028 net profit forecasts to 32.15 billion yuan, 34.97 billion yuan and 38.29 billion yuan.Shareholder returns add another layer of support. Shenwan Hongyuan said in an April 2 report that China Hongqiao proposed a 2025 final dividend of HK$1.65 per share, implying a payout ratio of about 65.4%. During the year, the company spent HK$5.58 billion buying back 306 million shares, all of which were canceled. The broker maintained an “accumulate” rating and forecast net profit of 32.2 billion yuan, 34.4 billion yuan and 37.8 billion yuan for 2026-2028.Foreign brokers have also been constructive. According to an AASTOCKS summary, HSBC Research said Hongqiao’s 2025 results were solid, though slightly below expectations, and maintained a “buy” rating with a HK$41 target price. HSBC said aluminum looked more resilient than copper and Gold within its coverage universe amid macro uncertainty. It also noted that Hongqiao was trading at about 7.7 times estimated 2026 earnings, with a dividend yield of roughly 9%, making the valuation attractive.That is the underlying reason Hongqiao is hard to push lower. In the short term, the stock will still move with Hong Kong market sentiment, capital flows and commodity-price volatility. But as long as aluminum’s price floor does not collapse, and as long as Guinea bauxite and overseas smelter disruptions remain live issues, the market will find it difficult to ignore Hongqiao’s earnings leverage, resource position and cash returns.Put more directly: aluminum prices give Hongqiao earnings upside; bauxite resources give it a valuation premium; dividends and buybacks give the stock a cushion.Cyclical stocks are most vulnerable when the pricing logic breaks. Hongqiao’s support now comes from more than aluminum prices. It comes from ore access, alumina self-sufficiency, its position on the cost curve and shareholder returns. As long as aluminum remains in demand, and as long as global supply chains continue to price in risks from energy, shipping and resource policy, every sentiment-driven pullback in Hongqiao looks less like the start of a reversal and more like another chance to buy.



27/04/2026 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



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