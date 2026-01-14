Alumis' Meteoric Rise To $20 From $5 In Just 60 Days On Plaque Psoriasis Trial Results

(RTTNews) - Alumis Inc. (ALMS), a late-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing next-generation targeted therapies for immune-mediated diseases, kicked off the year on a strong note with the release of positive plaque psoriasis data for its lead product candidate, Envudeucitinib, last week.

Envudeucitinib is a highly selective oral TYK2 inhibitor to address the root causes of immune-driven disorders. It is designed to correct the dysregulation of proinflammatory mediators, such as IL-23 and IL-17, which play a key role in conditions like plaque psoriasis.

Plaque psoriasis is a chronic, immune-mediated disease driven by dysregulated IL-23 and IL-17 pathways that cause painful, itchy, scaly patches. It affects more than 8 million adults in the U.S. and often involves high-impact areas such as the scalp, face, hands, feet, and nails, significantly disrupting daily life.

There are several FDA-approved treatments for plaque psoriasis across multiple drug classes, including IL-23 inhibitors, IL-17 inhibitors, IL-12/23 inhibitors, TNF-a inhibitors, PDE-4 inhibitors, and TYK2 inhibitors. While most of these classes include multiple approved therapies, the TYK2 inhibitor category currently has only one FDA-approved drug - Bristol Myers Squibb's Sotyktu.

Sotyktu, the first and only TYK2 inhibitor approved for moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis, has seen consistent sales expansion since its late-2022 launch, generating $170 million in 2023, $246 million in 2024, and approximately $206 million in the first nine months of 2025.

Alumis' Envudeucitinib also belongs to this same TYK2 inhibitor class, highlighting both the limited competition and the opportunity for differentiation within this treatment category.

Envudeucitinib is under a phase 3 program in patients with moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis, dubbed ONWARD.

The ONWARD program comprises two 24-week global Phase III clinical trials, namely ONWARD1 and ONWARD2, as well as a long-term extension (LTE) trial, ONWARD3.

The company announced positive topline results from its phase 3 ONWARD1 and ONWARD2 trials last week.

According to the company, Envudeucitinib delivered superior skin clearance among next-generation oral plaque psoriasis therapies, with approximately 65% patients achieving PASI 90 and more than 40% achieving PASI 100 at Week 24, on average across the two trials.

Additional results from the ONWARD1 and ONWARD2 trials are expected to be presented at an upcoming medical meeting, and the company plans to submit a New Drug Application for Envudeucitinib to the FDA in the second half of this year.

Meanwhile, patients who completed the ONWARD1 or ONWARD2 trials are now participating in the ONWARD3 study, which is investigating the long-term effects of Envudeucitinib.

Envudeucitinib is also being tested in a phase 2b clinical trial in systemic lupus erythematosus, with topline data anticipated in the third quarter of 2026.

When we alerted readers to ALMS on November 17, 2025, it was at $5.52. The stock touched an all-time high of $23 during intraday trading yesterday, before closing at $22.11, up 4.84%.