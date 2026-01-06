Alumis Shares Surge 88% After Positive Phase 3 Psoriasis Trial Results

(RTTNews) - Alumis Inc. (ALMS) shares jumped 88.15 percent on Tuesday, rising $7.32 to $15.64, after the company reported positive topline results from its Phase 3 ONWARD1 and ONWARD2 clinical trials of envudeucitinib in patients with moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis.

The company said the oral TYK2 inhibitor met all primary and secondary endpoints, delivering superior skin clearance versus placebo with high statistical significance.

The stock was last trading at $15.64, compared with a previous close of $8.31 . Shares opened sharply higher at $22.23 and moved within a day's range of $15.47 to $22.30 on the Nasdaq. Trading volume surged to about 53.17 million shares, well above the average volume of roughly 1.03 million shares.

Alumis has traded between $2.76 and $22.30 over the past 52 weeks.