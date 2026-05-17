Alumis Aktie
WKN DE: A40GLK / ISIN: US0223071020
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17.05.2026 20:13:40
Alumis Stock Has Soared 400%. Cormorant Bought Another $8 Million Last Quarter
On May 15, 2026, Cormorant Asset Management disclosed a buy of 313,645 shares of Alumis (NASDAQ:ALMS), with the estimated transaction value at $7.84 million based on quarterly average pricing.According to a May 15, 2026 SEC filing, Cormorant Asset Management increased its position in Alumis by 313,645 shares during the first quarter. The firm’s estimated trade size was $7.84 million, calculated using the quarter’s average closing price. The stake’s value at quarter-end rose by $51.52 million, a figure that incorporates both buying activity and market price movements.Alumis is a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in the development of novel therapies for autoimmune and neuroinflammatory disorders. The company leverages its expertise in allosteric TYK2 inhibition to advance a pipeline of differentiated drug candidates. With a research-centric strategy and a focus on high unmet medical needs, Alumis aims to establish a competitive edge in the biopharmaceutical landscape.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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