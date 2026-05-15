Alumis Aktie
WKN DE: A40GLK / ISIN: US0223071020
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16.05.2026 00:36:41
Alumis Stock Is Up Over 300%. One Major Healthcare Investor Is Cutting Back
On May 15, 2026, Omega Fund Management disclosed in an SEC filing that it sold 411,968 shares of Alumis (NASDAQ:ALMS), with the estimated transaction value at $10.3 million based on quarterly average pricing.According to its SEC filing dated May 15, 2026, Omega Fund Management reduced its position in Alumis by 411,968 shares during the first quarter. The estimated transaction value, based on the period’s average closing price, was $10.3 million. The fund’s stake at quarter-end stood at 241,255 shares, with the position’s value decreasing by $1.06 million compared to the prior quarter, a figure reflecting both sale activity and market price movement.Alumis is positioned in the biotechnology sector, leveraging expertise in allosteric TYK2 inhibition to address complex immune-mediated conditions. Its research and development pipeline targets significant opportunities in autoimmune and neuroinflammatory disease treatment.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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