Alumis Aktie
WKN DE: A40GLK / ISIN: US0223071020
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01.09.2026 17:15:36
Alumis Stock Plunges 54% After Phase 2b Lupus Trial Misses Goals
(RTTNews) - Alumis Inc. (ALMS) shares plunged 53.57 percent to $10.12 on Tuesday, after the company announced that its Phase 2b LUMUS trial of envudeucitinib for moderate-to-severe systemic lupus erythematosus failed to meet its primary and secondary endpoints in the overall trial population.
The stock opened at $9.90 and traded between $9.59 and $11.06. Its 52-week range is $3.76 to $31.35 on Nasdaq. Trading volume was 8.53 million shares, compared with an average volume of 1.29 million shares.
The company said, however, that a prespecified subgroup of patients with high interferon gene signature (IFNGS-high) showed robust clinical responses, including on the primary BICLA endpoint and key secondary measures such as CLASI-50, SRI-4 and LLDAS. Alumis said IFNGS-high patients were unexpectedly under-represented in the trial, which reduced the treatment response observed across the overall population.
Alumis plans to engage with regulators regarding potential Phase 3 development of envudeucitinib, based on the subgroup findings.
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