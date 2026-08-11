Norsk Hydro ASA Aktie

Norsk Hydro ASA für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 851908 / ISIN: NO0005052605

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
11.08.2026 09:27:13

Alunorte Cuts Alumina Output To 50% On Natural Gas Supply Shortage

(RTTNews) - Norsk Hydro ASA (NHYDY, NHYKF, NOH1.F, NHY.OL), a Norwegian aluminium and renewable energy company, said that its majority-owned alumina refinery, Alunorte has reduced alumina production to 50% due to the natural gas supply disruption.

"The financial impact of the gas supply disruptions remains uncertain. Potential Q3 2026 financial impact for Bauxite & Alumina from the reduced production and purchasing gas at prices above the contract price may be USD 75 to 100 million," the company said.

Alunorte has received communication from its supplier, CELBA, part of the New Fortress Energy Inc.(NFE), on the disruptions to natural gas availability. In response to the disruptions, the refinery has implemented contingency measures, including the purchase of spot gas volumes, to avert the negative impact of the natural gas shortage.

Alunorte will return to its full production capacity as soon as the gas availability normalizes.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Norsk Hydro ASA

mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Norsk Hydro ASA

mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Norsk Hydro ASA 8,45 -1,40% Norsk Hydro ASA

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

09.08.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 32
09.08.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 32: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
08.08.26 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
08.08.26 KW 32: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
07.08.26 KW 32: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Ölpreisanstieg sorgt für Verunsicherung: ATX muss Verluste hinnehmen -- DAX bleibt in Rekordnähe - ohne klare Richtung -- Asiens Börsen schließen mehrheitlich tiefer - Kein Handel in Japan
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt ist ein rotes Vorzeichen zu sehen. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt tendiert derweil seitwärts. Verluste prägten das Bild an den Börsen in Asien.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen