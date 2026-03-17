Alviere Inks Multi-year Strategic Agreement With Oracle To Deliver Embedded Finance Capabilities

(RTTNews) - Alviere, Embedded Finance provider, announced Tuesday a multi-year strategic agreement with Oracle Corp. (ORCL) to deliver embedded finance capabilities to global enterprises.

This partnership will see Oracle integrating Alviere's regulated payment services directly into its industry application suites, enabling secure and compliant money movement within existing workflows.

This will enable Oracle to embed services such as card issuance, domestic and international payments, automated pay-by-bank workflows, and treasury functionality within its industry applications.

The partnership will combing Oracle's unmatched global client and industry application footprint and Alviere's singular focus on enterprise-grade financial technology, designed specifically for large businesses and regulated environments.

Together, the companies will serve a broad range of industries, offering customers frictionless payment and financial solutions. It will also align with the security, compliance, and scalability needs of the world's largest organizations.

As part of this strategic relationship, Oracle will join a new round of investment in Alviere alongside existing investors.