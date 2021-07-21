Alvopetro Announces Annual General and Special Meeting, Share Restructuring and Small Lot Buyback

CALGARY, AB, July 21, 2021 /CNW/ - Alvopetro Energy Ltd. (TSXV: ALV) (OTCQX: ALVOF), ("Alvopetro", or the "Company") announces details of its upcoming Annual General and Special Meeting (the "Meeting"). The Meeting will be held on Thursday August 12, 2021, beginning at 2:00 pm. To proactively deal with the COVID-19 pandemic and to mitigate potential health and safety risks, the Meeting will be conducted via webcast. Alvopetro's management and directors believe this format will provide shareholders a safer opportunity to attend the Meeting given ongoing restrictions on travel and public gatherings as well as health concerns. The Management Information Circular (the "Circular") and all related meeting materials are now available on our website and www.sedar.com.

At the Meeting, shareholders will be asked to vote on the usual annual general meeting matters, including the election of directors (each of which is a current director of the Company), the appointment of auditors, and the re-approval of the stock option plan. In addition, shareholders will be asked to consider two special resolutions, as further detailed below and in the Circular.

Special Resolution – Share Restructuring and Small Lot Buyback

At the Meeting, shareholders will be asked to consider a special resolution to approve a plan of arrangement (the "Arrangement"), which will provide for a share restructuring and small lot buyback pursuant to which the Company will:

complete a consolidation of the issued and outstanding common shares (the "Shares") at a ratio of 2,100 pre-Consolidation Shares for every 1 post-Consolidation Share (the "Consolidation") effective on a date as determined by the Board in its sole discretion;

thereupon, any holder of less than 1 post-Consolidation Share will cease to hold Shares and will be entitled to be paid cash consideration equal to that number of pre-Consolidation Shares held by the holder multiplied by an amount equal to the volume weighted average trading price of the Shares for the five (5) days immediately preceding the Consolidation Effective Date (subject to compliance by the Company with the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV")), rounded down to the nearest cent; and

immediately following the completion of the Consolidation, complete a share split of the newly consolidated issued and outstanding Shares on the basis of 700 post-Share Split Shares for each 1 pre-Share Split (post-Consolidation) Share, (the "Share Split", and together with the Consolidation, the "Share Restructuring").

The result of these steps will be that holders of less than 2,100 Shares will cease to hold Shares and will instead be entitled to receive cash consideration for their Shares. Holders of 2,100 or more Shares following the Consolidation Effective Time will in effect be consolidated on a 3:1 basis relative to the number of Shares currently held.

Alvopetro has a large number of shareholders holding small numbers of shares. Based on recent data, approximately 1.6 million of the outstanding shares are held by an estimated 4,275 shareholder accounts with current holdings of fewer than 2,100 Shares, representing an average of approximately 372 Shares per holder. This represents an estimated 1.6% of the outstanding shares and over 79% of the outstanding shareholder accounts of the Company. The Company believes that the Share Restructuring will be beneficial to both the Company and existing shareholders by providing a liquidity event for smaller shareholders, reducing volatility in the Company's share price associated with small lot trades, reducing future administrative costs to allow the Company to more cost effectively administer future dividends if declared by the Board of Directors, and providing flexibility to structure future financings, if necessary.

The special resolution for the Arrangement requires approval of at least two-thirds of shares voted at the meeting. If approved at the meeting and after receipt of final approval of the Alberta court, the Board will be authorized to complete the Share Restructuring, at its discretion, at any time prior to the next annual meeting of shareholders or alternatively may choose not to implement at all.

Special Resolution – Stated Capital Reduction

At the Meeting, shareholders will also be asked to approve a special resolution authorizing the reduction of the stated capital of the Company (the "Stated Capital Reduction"). The reason for the Stated Capital Reduction is to ensure the Company has sufficient flexibility to pay dividends in the future, if, as and when declared by the Board of Directors, as described in further detail in the Circular which will be available on the Company's website and on SEDAR later this month. The proposed Stated Capital Reduction will have no impact on the Company's day-to-day operations and will not alter Alvopetro's financial condition.

The special resolution for the Stated Capital Reduction requires approval of at least two-thirds of shares voted at the meeting. If approved at the meeting, the Board will be authorized to complete the Stated Capital Reduction at its discretion, or alternatively may choose not to implement the Stated Capital Reduction at all.

Alvopetro Energy Ltd.'s vision is to become a leading independent upstream and midstream operator in Brazil. Our strategy is to unlock the on-shore natural gas potential in the state of Bahia in Brazil, building off the development of our Caburé natural gas field and our strategic midstream infrastructure.

