Alvotech and Dr. Reddy’s Announce FDA acceptance of Biologic License Application for AVT03, a Proposed Biosimilar to Prolia® and Xgeva®

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd. (BSE: 500124, NSE: DRREDDY, NYSE: RDY, NSEIFSC: DRREDDY; along with its subsidiaries together referred to as "Dr. Reddy’s”) and Alvotech (NASDAQ: ALVO), a global biotech company specializing in the development and manufacture of biosimilar medicines for patients worldwide, today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has accepted a 351(k) Biologic License Application (BLA) submission for AVT03, developed by Alvotech, a proposed biosimilar of Prolia® (denosumab) and Xgeva® (denosumab).

"The FDA's filing acceptance of Dr. Reddy's proposed denosumab biosimilar marks an important milestone in bringing this biosimilar medication to more patients throughout the U.S.,” said Milan Kalawadia, Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Reddy’s North America.

"This milestone marks an important step in our mission to improve patient lives by expanding access to affordable and quality biologic medicines. We look forward to being able to serve the large population of patients requiring treatment for osteoporosis and other diseases of the bone,” said Joseph McClellan, Chief Scientific Officer for Alvotech.

Prolia® is a prescription biologic medicine used to treat osteoporosis in women after menopause who are at high risk for bone fracture or cannot use another osteoporosis medicine or other osteoporosis medicines did not work well [1]. Xgeva® is a prescription biologic medicine used to prevent fracture, spinal cord compression, or the need for radiation or surgery to bone in patients with multiple myeloma and in patients with bone metastases from solid tumors [2].

In May 2024, Dr. Reddy’s and Alvotech entered into a License and Supply Agreement for AVT03. Under the agreement, Alvotech is responsible for the development and manufacturing of AVT03, while Dr. Reddy’s is responsible for registration and commercialization in applicable markets, including the U.S. After approval by the FDA, AVT03 is expected to be supplied in a single-dose prefilled syringe containing 60 mg in a 1 mL solution, as well as a 120 mg/1.7 mL (70 mg/mL) solution in a single-dose vial.

About AVT03

AVT03 is a human monoclonal antibody and biosimilar candidate to Prolia® and Xgeva®, which are both denosumab but in different presentations. Prolia® is indicated for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and for bone loss in adult men and women at increased risk of fracture [1]. Xgeva® is indicated for prevention of skeletal-related events such as pathological fractures in adults with advanced malignancies involving bone [2]. AVT03 is an investigational product and has not received regulatory approval in any country. Biosimilarity has not been established by regulatory authorities and is not claimed.

References

[1] Amgen Inc. Prolia® (Denosumab): Prescribing Information. Downloaded from: https://www.pi.amgen.com/-/media/Project/Amgen/Repository/pi-amgen-com/Prolia/prolia_pi.pdf

[2] Amgen Inc. Xgeva® (Denosumab): Prescribing Information. Downloaded from: https://www.pi.amgen.com/-/media/Project/Amgen/Repository/pi-amgen-com/xgeva/xgeva_pi.pdf

Use of trademarks

Prolia® and Xgeva® are registered trademarks of Amgen Inc.

About Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd:

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd. (BSE: 500124, NSE: DRREDDY, NYSE: RDY, NSEIFSC: DRREDDY) is a global pharmaceutical company headquartered in Hyderabad, India. Established in 1984, we are committed to providing access to affordable and innovative medicines. Driven by our purpose of ‘Good Health Can’t Wait’, we offer a portfolio of products and services including APIs, generics, branded generics, biosimilars and OTC. Our major therapeutic areas of focus are gastrointestinal, cardiovascular, diabetology, oncology, pain management and dermatology. Our major markets include – USA, India, Russia & CIS countries, China, Brazil and Europe. As a company with a history of deep science that has led to several industry firsts, we continue to plan ahead and invest in businesses of the future. As an early adopter of sustainability and ESG actions, we released our first Sustainability Report in 2004. Our current ESG goals aim to set the bar high in environmental stewardship; access and affordability for patients; diversity; and governance. For more information, log on to: www.drreddys.com.

For more information, log on to: www.drreddys.com.

About Alvotech

Alvotech is a biotech company, founded by Robert Wessman, focused solely on the development and manufacture of biosimilar medicines for patients worldwide. Alvotech seeks to be a global leader in the biosimilar space by delivering high quality, cost-effective products, and services, enabled by a fully integrated approach and broad in-house capabilities. Two biosimilars to Humira® (adalimumab) and Stelara® (ustekinumab) are already approved and marketed in multiple global markets. The current development pipeline includes nine disclosed biosimilar candidates aimed at treating autoimmune disorders, eye disorders, osteoporosis, respiratory disease, and cancer. Alvotech has formed a network of strategic commercial partnerships to provide global reach and leverage local expertise in markets that include the United States, Europe, Japan, China, and other Asian countries and large parts of South America, Africa and the Middle East. Alvotech’s commercial partners include Teva Pharmaceuticals, a US affiliate of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (US), STADA Arzneimittel AG (EU), Fuji Pharma Co., Ltd (Japan), Advanz Pharma (EEA, UK, Switzerland, Canada, Australia and New Zealand), Dr. Reddy’s (EEA, UK and US), Biogaran (FR), Cipla/Cipla Gulf/Cipla Med Pro (Australia, New Zealand, South Africa/Africa), JAMP Pharma Corporation (Canada), Yangtze River Pharmaceutical (Group) Co., Ltd. (China), DKSH (Taiwan, Hong Kong, Cambodia, Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, India, Bangladesh and Pakistan), YAS Holding LLC (Middle East and North Africa), Abdi Ibrahim (Turkey), Kamada Ltd. (Israel), Mega Labs, Stein, Libbs, Tuteur and Saval (Latin America) and Lotus Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd. (Thailand, Vietnam, Philippines, and South Korea). Each commercial partnership covers a unique set of product(s) and territories. Except as specifically set forth therein, Alvotech disclaims responsibility for the content of periodic filings, disclosures and other reports made available by its partners. For more information, please visit https://www.alvotech.com. None of the information on the Alvotech website shall be deemed part of this press release.

For more information, please visit our investor portal, and our website or follow us on social media on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.

