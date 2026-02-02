Alvotech Registered Shs Aktie

Alvotech Registered Shs für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A3DK8U / ISIN: LU2458332611

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
02.02.2026 09:50:09

Alvotech Enters Supply, Commercialization Deal With Sandoz Covering Biosimilar Candidates

(RTTNews) - Alvotech (ALVO) has entered into supply and commercialization agreements with Sandoz (SDZ.SW) covering multiple biosimilar candidates in Canada, and in Australia and New Zealand. Sandoz will be responsible for regulatory submissions, commercialization and distribution in the respective jurisdictions. Alvotech will retain responsibility for development, global clinical activities and manufacturing and will supply finished product to Sandoz.

In Canada, the agreement covers one biosimilar candidate in ophthalmology supplied as a prefilled syringe for intravitreal injection. In Australia and New Zealand, the deal encompasses three biosimilar candidates across immunology and gastroenterology.

Sandoz is currently trading at 60.72 Swiss francs, down 0.75%.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Sandoz Group AG (spons. ADRs)

mehr Nachrichten
Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.

Analysen zu Sandoz Group AG (spons. ADRs)

mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Alvotech Registered Shs 4,31 -3,36% Alvotech Registered Shs
Sandoz Group AG (spons. ADRs) 66,00 -0,75% Sandoz Group AG (spons. ADRs)

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

09:53 Januar 2026: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen im abgelaufenen Monat
09:41 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. im Januar 2026: Monatsbilanz der Kryptowährungen
01.02.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 5
01.02.26 KW 5: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
01.02.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 5: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX gibt nach -- DAX fester -- Asiens Börsen rutschen am Montag letztlich ab
Während es am heimischen Aktienmarkt abwärts geht, tendiert der deutsche Leitindex zu leichten Aufschlägen. In Fernost ging es zum Wochenstart deutlich nach unten.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen