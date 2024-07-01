Alvotech Issues New Shares to Holders of Convertible Bonds

Alvotech (NASDAQ: ALVO), a global biotech company specializing in the development and manufacture of biosimilar medicines for patients worldwide, today issued new shares to holders of subordinated convertible bonds, originally issued by Alvotech on November 16, 2022, and December 20, 2022, with maturity on December 20, 2025 (the "Convertible Bonds”).

Today, Alvotech issued 22,073,578 new ordinary shares in exchange for Convertible Bonds, at the fixed price of US$10.00 per share. The majority of the holders of Convertible Bonds exercising their conversion right, are existing shareholders in Alvotech.

Following the conversion of the Convertible Bonds into shares, the total number of issued shares in Alvotech is 324,801,040 and the total number of outstanding shares is 301,944,470. Pursuant to terms of the Convertible Bonds, the newly issued shares shall be delivered to their owners no later than seven business days from today.

About Alvotech

Alvotech is a biotech company, founded by Robert Wessman, focused solely on the development and manufacture of biosimilar medicines for patients worldwide. Alvotech seeks to be a global leader in the biosimilar space by delivering high quality, cost-effective products, and services, enabled by a fully integrated approach and broad in-house capabilities. Alvotech has launched two biosimilars. The current development pipeline includes nine disclosed biosimilar candidates aimed at treating autoimmune disorders, eye disorders, osteoporosis, respiratory disease, and cancer. Alvotech has formed a network of strategic commercial partnerships to provide global reach and leverage local expertise in markets that include the United States, Europe, Japan, China, and other Asian countries and large parts of South America, Africa and the Middle East. Alvotech’s commercial partners include Teva Pharmaceuticals, a US affiliate of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (US), STADA Arzneimittel AG (EU), Fuji Pharma Co., Ltd (Japan), Advanz Pharma (EEA, UK, Switzerland, Canada, Australia and New Zealand), Cipla/Cipla Gulf/Cipla Med Pro (Australia, New Zealand, South Africa/Africa), JAMP Pharma Corporation (Canada), Yangtze River Pharmaceutical (Group) Co., Ltd. (China), DKSH (Taiwan, Hong Kong, Cambodia, Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, India, Bangladesh and Pakistan), YAS Holding LLC (Middle East and North Africa), Abdi Ibrahim (Turkey), Kamada Ltd. (Israel), Mega Labs, Stein, Libbs, Tuteur and Saval (Latin America) and Lotus Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd. (Thailand, Vietnam, Philippines, and South Korea). Each commercial partnership covers a unique set of product(s) and territories. Except as specifically set forth therein, Alvotech disclaims responsibility for the content of periodic filings, disclosures and other reports made available by its partners. For more information, please visit www.alvotech.com . None of the information on the Alvotech website shall be deemed part of this press release.

ALVOTECH INVESTOR RELATIONS AND GLOBAL COMMUNICATIONS

Benedikt Stefansson, VP

alvotech.ir@alvotech.com