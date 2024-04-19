Alvotech signs U.S. agreement to expand access for newly approved high-concentration interchangeable biosimilar to Humira® (adalimumab)

Alvotech, in agreement with Teva Pharmaceuticals, has signed an agreement with a strategic partner to bring to the U.S. market the newly FDA approved high-concentration interchangeable biosimilar to Humira®

The agreement broadens patient access and further commitment to availability of vital biologics in the U.S. and globally

Alvotech (NASDAQ: ALVO), a global biotech company specializing in the development and manufacture of biosimilar medicines for patients worldwide, announced today a long-term agreement with a strategic partner to further enhance access to Adalimumab-ryvk in the U.S. market, the newly U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved high-concentration interchangeable biosimilar to Humira.

"This new partnership agreement supports our financial guidance and reflects Alvotech’s strong commitment to increasing patient access to more affordable healthcare,” said Robert Wessman, Chairman and CEO of Alvotech.

The current multi-product commercialization partnership between Teva Pharmaceuticals and Alvotech remains unchanged and Teva will continue to commercialize adalimumab-ryvk under the SIMLANDI® brand in the U.S.

About Alvotech

Alvotech is a biotech company, founded by Robert Wessman, focused solely on the development and manufacture of biosimilar medicines for patients worldwide. Alvotech seeks to be a global leader in the biosimilar space by delivering high quality, cost-effective products, and services, enabled by a fully integrated approach and broad in-house capabilities. Alvotech's current pipeline includes eight disclosed biosimilar candidates aimed at treating autoimmune disorders, eye disorders, osteoporosis, respiratory disease, and cancer. Alvotech has formed a network of strategic commercial partnerships to provide global reach and leverage local expertise in markets that include the United States, Europe, Japan, China, and other Asian countries and large parts of South America, Africa and the Middle East.