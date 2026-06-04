Starter Aktie
WKN DE: 886124 / ISIN: US8556841067
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04.06.2026 11:00:51
Always have a starter - and be wary of specials: restaurant critics on 14 ways to order the perfect meal
Restaurant dining is a terrific and expensive treat, so how can you be sure to get the best from every menu? Experts give their advice, from looking for the strangest dish to going easy on the boozeFor many of us, going to a restaurant is a real treat, so you want to make the most of every mouthful. From starters to small plates, how can you ensure that you have the best possible dining experience? Restaurant critics share the insider secrets to ordering well when eating out. Continue reading...Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei TheGuardian
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