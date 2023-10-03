ALX Oncology More Than Doubles In Pre-market After Positive Interim Phase 2 Data From ASPEN-06 Trial

(RTTNews) - Shares of ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (ALXO) were trading up over 114 percent on Tuesday after the company reported positive prespecified interim Phase 2 data from its ASPEN-06 clinical trial of Evorpacept for Cancer.

ALXO was trading up by 119.33 percent at $10.55 per share in the pre-market trade on the Nasdaq.

The positive prespecified interim Phase 2 data from its ASPEN-06 clinical trial, a randomized multi-center international study evaluating Evorpacept, the company's CD47 blocking therapeutic, in combination with trastuzumab, Cyramza or ramucirumab and paclitaxel for the treatment of patients with HER2-positive gastric/gastroesophageal junction or GEJ cancer.

Evorpacept is the first CD47 blocker to show activity in a global randomized study in solid tumors.

The interim efficacy results showed the confirmed overall response rate for Evorpacept combination treatment was 52 percent compared with 22 percent for control treatment.