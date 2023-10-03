ALX Oncology Reports Positive Interim Phase 2 Data From ASPEN-06 Trial Of Evorpacept For Cancer

(RTTNews) - Immuno-oncology company ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (ALXO) announced Tuesday positive prespecified interim Phase 2 data from its ASPEN-06 clinical trial, a randomized multi-center international study evaluating evorpacept, the Company's CD47 blocking therapeutic, in combination with trastuzumab, CYRAMZA (ramucirumab) and paclitaxel for the treatment of patients with HER2-positive gastric/gastroesophageal junction (GEJ) cancer.

Evorpacept is the first CD47 blocker to show activity in a global randomized study in solid tumors.

The interim efficacy results showed the confirmed overall response rate for evorpacept combination treatment was 52% compared to 22% for control treatment.

This prespecified interim analysis represents results from 54 randomized patients with second and third line gastric/GEJ cancer, including a meaningful number of patients previously treated with ENHERTU (trastuzumab deruxtecan) and checkpoint inhibitors.

Patients were treated with evorpacept at 30 mg/kg every two weeks, mirroring the treatment cycle of trastuzumab, CYRAMZA and paclitaxel.