Alzamend Neuro Aktie
WKN DE: A3CSHQ / ISIN: US02262M3088
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26.03.2026 15:11:53
Alzamend Neuro Announces Data From Phase II Clinical Trial Of AL001 'Lithium In Brain' Study
(RTTNews) - Alzamend Neuro, Inc. (ALZN), Thursday announced positive topline data from its first Phase II 'Lithium in Brain' clinical trial.
The trial showed that AL001 meets bioequivalence standards while also showing numerically superior lithium delivery to the brain compared to standard lithium carbonate across all 26 measured brain regions including whole brain.
Additionally, AL001 delivered 101 percent of total lithium blood exposure and 97 percent of peak lithium levels vs. standard lithium carbonate. It reached peak brain concentration in 6.7 hours vs. 8.4 hours for standard lithium carbonate.
The company is expected to commence the third, fourth, and fifth studies in the program enrolling patients with MDD, PTSD and Alzheimer's, respectively, in the latter half of 2026, subject to raising sufficient capital.
Currently, ALZN is trading at $1.5, down 22.28 percent on the Nasdaq.
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