Alzamend Neuro to Present at the 12th Annual LD Micro Invitational

Alzamend Neuro, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALZN) ("Alzamend”), an early clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel products for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases and psychiatric disorders, today announced that it will be presenting at the 12th Annual LD Micro Invitational, a three-day investor conference that is being held from June 7th to the 9th at the Four Seasons in Westlake Village, California.

Stephan Jackman, Alzamend’s Chief Executive Officer, will be presenting at 12:00 p.m. PT on June 8, 2022 to a live audience, as well as virtually. Mr. Jackman looks forward to highlighting Alzamend’s achievements this past year, including the completion of a Phase I study for AL001, initiation of a Phase IIA study for AL001, Pre-investigational new drug ("IND”) submission for additional indications for AL001, and the forthcoming IND submission for AL002.

This event is being held live with virtual attendance available for those who cannot attend in person. Registration is mandatory to attend any of the presentations, whether live or virtual. To register, please use this link, https://www.meetmax.com/sched/event_82067/conference_register.html

For more information on Alzamend, we recommend that stockholders, investors and any other interested parties read Alzamend’s public filings with the SEC and press releases available under the Investor Overview section at www.Alzamend.com or available at www.sec.gov.

About Alzamend Neuro

Alzamend is an early clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel products for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases and psychiatric disorders, including Alzheimer’s. Our mission is to rapidly develop and market safe and effective treatments. Our current pipeline consists of two novel therapeutic drug candidates, AL001 - a patented ionic cocrystal technology delivering lithium via a therapeutic combination of lithium, proline and salicylate, and AL002 - a patented method using a mutant-peptide sensitized cell as a cell-based therapeutic vaccine that seeks to restore the ability of a patient’s immunological system to combat Alzheimer’s. Both of our product candidates are licensed from the University of South Florida Research Foundation, Inc. pursuant to royalty-bearing exclusive worldwide licenses.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements generally include statements that are predictive in nature and depend upon or refer to future events or conditions, and include words such as "believes,” "plans,” "anticipates,” "projects,” "estimates,” "expects,” "intends,” "strategy,” "future,” "opportunity,” "may,” "will,” "should,” "could,” "potential,” or similar expressions. Statements that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on current beliefs and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and Alzamend undertakes no obligation to update any of them publicly in light of new information or future events. Actual results could differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement as a result of various factors. More information, including potential risk factors, that could affect Alzamend’s business and financial results are included in Alzamend’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. All filings are available at www.sec.gov and on Alzamend’s website at www.Alzamend.com.

