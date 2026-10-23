

EQS-Media / 23.10.2026 / 14:00 CET/CEST



Alzchem again ranked among the top 5% of companies rated worldwide by EcoVadis

Alzchem once again participated in an independent CSR assessment conducted by EcoVadis, the world's largest provider of corporate sustainability ratings, in 2026 and achieved another outstanding result. With a score of 85 out of 100 points, Alzchem was awarded the Gold Medal and ranks among the top 5% of all companies assessed by EcoVadis worldwide over the past twelve months.

EcoVadis' methodology is based on internationally recognized sustainability standards, including the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI), the United Nations Global Compact, and ISO 26000. Companies are evaluated across the areas of environment, labor and human rights, ethics, and sustainable procurement. The latest assessment confirms that Alzchem has successfully maintained its high performance level despite increasingly stringent rating requirements.

Particularly pleasing is the company's progress in the areas of labor and human rights (96 points), ethics (87 points), and sustainable procurement (85 points), where Alzchem further improved compared to its previous assessment. In the environmental category, the company achieved 73 points, reaffirming its strong performance.

Martina Spitzer, CSO of Alzchem Group AG:

"Receiving this recognition from EcoVadis once again underscores our commitment to combining economic success with responsible business practices. We are especially proud of the progress we have made in key areas such as labor and human rights, ethics, and sustainable procurement."

For many years, Alzchem has pursued a holistic ESG approach and continuously works to further strengthen its environmental, social, and governance performance while advancing a forward-looking approach to business.

About Alzchem

Alzchem is an internationally leading ingredients company that provides sustainable solutions for global challenges such as climate change, population growth, defense, and rising life expectancy with highly functional specialty products. Its portfolio includes products that are highly relevant to its customers’ end uses. Alzchem is positioned as the global market leader in numerous niche markets.

The ingredients produced by Alzchem are used in human and animal nutrition as well as in agriculture, among other areas. They thus make an important contribution to efficiently securing the global food supply. Pharmaceutical raw materials and high-quality creatine products also support healthy aging and modern health concepts. In addition, Alzchem is active in the fields of renewable energies and customer-specific specialty syntheses, as well as with essential high-performance products for safety-related applications. Consistent “Made in Germany” production stands for the highest quality, technological expertise, and reliable supply security.

With over 1,700 employees at four locations in Germany, one plant in Sweden, and three sales companies in the USA, China, and England, Alzchem generated sales of EUR 562.1 million and EBITDA of EUR 116.5 million in 2025.