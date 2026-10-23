Alzchem Group Aktie

Alzchem Group für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A41YHG / ISIN: DE000A41YHG1

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
23.10.2026 14:00:03

Alzchem again ranked among the top 5% of companies rated worldwide by EcoVadis


EQS-Media / 23.10.2026 / 14:00 CET/CEST

Alzchem again ranked among the top 5% of companies rated worldwide by EcoVadis

Alzchem once again participated in an independent CSR assessment conducted by EcoVadis, the world's largest provider of corporate sustainability ratings, in 2026 and achieved another outstanding result. With a score of 85 out of 100 points, Alzchem was awarded the Gold Medal and ranks among the top 5% of all companies assessed by EcoVadis worldwide over the past twelve months.

EcoVadis' methodology is based on internationally recognized sustainability standards, including the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI), the United Nations Global Compact, and ISO 26000. Companies are evaluated across the areas of environment, labor and human rights, ethics, and sustainable procurement. The latest assessment confirms that Alzchem has successfully maintained its high performance level despite increasingly stringent rating requirements.

Particularly pleasing is the company's progress in the areas of labor and human rights (96 points), ethics (87 points), and sustainable procurement (85 points), where Alzchem further improved compared to its previous assessment. In the environmental category, the company achieved 73 points, reaffirming its strong performance.

Martina Spitzer, CSO of Alzchem Group AG:
"Receiving this recognition from EcoVadis once again underscores our commitment to combining economic success with responsible business practices. We are especially proud of the progress we have made in key areas such as labor and human rights, ethics, and sustainable procurement."

For many years, Alzchem has pursued a holistic ESG approach and continuously works to further strengthen its environmental, social, and governance performance while advancing a forward-looking approach to business.

 

About Alzchem

Alzchem is an internationally leading ingredients company that provides sustainable solutions for global challenges such as climate change, population growth, defense, and rising life expectancy with highly functional specialty products. Its portfolio includes products that are highly relevant to its customers’ end uses. Alzchem is positioned as the global market leader in numerous niche markets.

The ingredients produced by Alzchem are used in human and animal nutrition as well as in agriculture, among other areas. They thus make an important contribution to efficiently securing the global food supply. Pharmaceutical raw materials and high-quality creatine products also support healthy aging and modern health concepts. In addition, Alzchem is active in the fields of renewable energies and customer-specific specialty syntheses, as well as with essential high-performance products for safety-related applications. Consistent “Made in Germany” production stands for the highest quality, technological expertise, and reliable supply security.

With over 1,700 employees at four locations in Germany, one plant in Sweden, and three sales companies in the USA, China, and England, Alzchem generated sales of EUR 562.1 million and EBITDA of EUR 116.5 million in 2025.



End of Media Release

Issuer: Alzchem Group AG
Key word(s): Environment

23.10.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Press Release, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Alzchem Group AG
Dr.-Albert-Frank-Str. 32
83308 Trostberg
Germany
Phone: +498621862888
Fax: +49862186502888
E-mail: ir@alzchem.com
Internet: www.alzchem.com
ISIN: DE000A41YHG1
WKN: A41YHG
Indices: SDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Stuttgart
LEI Code: 8945004EL7WZK3ERG181
EQS News ID: 2421358

 
End of News EQS Media

2421358  23.10.2026 CET/CEST

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Alzchem Group AG

mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Alzchem Group AG

mehr Analysen
15.10.26 Alzchem Group Buy Deutsche Bank AG
02.10.26 Alzchem Group Buy Deutsche Bank AG
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Alzchem Group AG 157,90 -1,13% Alzchem Group AG

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

04:31 KW 43: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
03:33 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
23.10.26 KW 43: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
18.10.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 42: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
18.10.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 42

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX geht letztlich wenig bewegt ins Wochenende -- DAX beendet Freitagshandel tiefer -- US-Börsen schließen im Minus -- Asiens Börsen schließen uneins
Der heimische Aktienmarkt beendete die Handelswoche nur wenig verändert. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt bewegte sich vor dem Wochenende im Minus. Die Wall Street zeigte sich tiefer. An den Börsen in Fernost ging es am Freitag in unterschiedliche Richtungen.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen