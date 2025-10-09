09.10.2025 18:15:42

Alzchem Extends Partnership With FC Bayern Basketball For New Season

(RTTNews) - AlzChem Group AG (ACT.DE), Thursday announced that it has renewed its collaboration with FC Bayern Basketball for a second season, continuing as the team's official creatine partner through its premium brand Creapure, a globally recognized creatine monohydrate.

Alzchem, the sole producer of creatine in the West, places a strong emphasis on innovation and "Made in Germany" manufacturing. In addition to raising awareness of appropriate sports nutrition and performance enhancement, the partnership will support FC Bayern Basketball throughout the EuroLeague, BBL, and Cup competitions.

Creapure will be featured on the club's social media accounts and in communications at the new SAP Garden.

ACT.DE closed Thursday's trading at 159.10 euros, up 8.70 euros or 5.78 percent on the XETRA.

