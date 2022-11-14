ALZHEIMER'S ASSOCIATION SPOKESPERSON AVAILABILITY

Genentech/Roche Announce Topline Results from Phase 3 Trials of Gantenerumab

Today, Genentech and Roche announced disappointing topline results from their Phase 3 GRADUATE global clinical trials of gantenerumab, an anti-amyloid monoclonal antibody for the treatment of mild cognitive impairment (MCI) due to Alzheimer's disease and mild Alzheimer's dementia (collectively referred to as early Alzheimer's disease).

This is an extraordinary era in Alzheimer's research. Alzheimer's Association medical, science and care experts are available to discuss:

The implications of the announcement for people living with Alzheimer's disease.

Innovations in these Alzheimer's clinical trials, including new methods of treatment delivery and frequency of dosing.

Anticipated results reports, regulatory actions and payer decision-making over the next 6-12 months.

The Alzheimer's drug pipeline and how we got to where we are today.

Advances in dementia diagnosis, treatment and prevention, and how each is evolving.

Individuals living with dementia and caregivers are also available for interviews. Contact media@alz.org or 312.335.4078 to set up an interview.

For Alzheimer's Disease Facts and Figures , an annual report released by the Alzheimer's Association, please visit alz.org/facts .

, an annual report released by the Alzheimer's Association, please visit . Support and information from the Alzheimer's Association are available for free anytime for people living with Alzheimer's disease and their caregivers at 800.272.3900.

Quotes from Maria C. Carrillo, Ph.D., Chief Science Officer at the Alzheimer's Association

Though we're disappointed, we remain hopeful for this class of treatment. These results remain valuable for clinicians and researchers, and we look forward to seeing more data illustrating the relationship between removal of beta-amyloid and reduction of clinical decline.

We want to acknowledge several innovative aspects of these gantenerumab trials, including that the treatment was delivered by injection under the skin rather than an infusion directly into the vein. This feature makes it possible to have a more convenient, accessible and affordable treatment that can be administered in a doctor's office and perhaps even at home, reducing travel-related hardships on people living with Alzheimer's, their caregivers and family members.

We are seeing great progress and innovation in this class of treatment as seen with the recently reported data for lecanemab and FDA-approved aducanumab. Each anti-amyloid treatment being tested acts in a different way, and research into their effectiveness and safety must continue. It is important to evaluate each treatment independently.

The future of Alzheimer's treatment will be a combination of drugs that target different aspects of the disease at different times, as well as lifestyle interventions to reduce risk. Encouraging and supporting a diverse treatment pipeline is essential to achieving the Alzheimer's Association's vision of a world without Alzheimer's and all other dementia. This is not the time to stop or slow down. We must redouble efforts to discover new targets and test new treatments.

CONTACT: Alzheimer's Association Media Line, 312.335.4078, media@alz.org

