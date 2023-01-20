|
20.01.2023 03:17:00
ALZHEIMER'S ASSOCIATION STATEMENT ON FDA COMPLETE RESPONSE LETTER FOR DONANEMAB
CHICAGO, January 19, 2023 — The Alzheimer's Association appreciates the Food and Drug Administration's (FDA) methodical process in reviewing treatments for Alzheimer's disease. The FDA's determination that additional data is required to reach a decision on accelerated approval of donanemab (Lilly) demonstrates the rigorous approach the agency takes in reviewing individual treatments.
The donanemab Phase 2 Alzheimer's trial showed significant slowing of decline on a measure of memory, thinking and daily function in people living with early Alzheimer's, compared to placebo.
On behalf of our constituents, we look forward to the Phase 3 trial topline data read-out expected later this year, and the outcome of ongoing discussions between the company and the FDA.
Alzheimer's Association
The Alzheimer's Association leads the way to end Alzheimer's and all other dementia — by accelerating global research, driving risk reduction and early detection, and maximizing quality care and support. Our vision is a world without Alzheimer's and all other dementia. Visit alz.org or call the 24/7 Helpline at 800.272.3900.
Contact: Alzheimer's Association, media line 312-335-5869 or media@alz.org
/PRNewswire -- Jan. 19, 2023/
SOURCE Alzheimer’s Association
