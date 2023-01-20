ALZHEIMER'S ASSOCIATION STATEMENT ON FDA COMPLETE RESPONSE LETTER FOR DONANEMAB

CHICAGO, January 19, 2023 — The Alzheimer's Association appreciates the Food and Drug Administration's (FDA) methodical process in reviewing treatments for Alzheimer's disease. The FDA's determination that additional data is required to reach a decision on accelerated approval of donanemab ( Lilly ) demonstrates the rigorous approach the agency takes in reviewing individual treatments.

The donanemab Phase 2 Alzheimer's trial showed significant slowing of decline on a measure of memory, thinking and daily function in people living with early Alzheimer's, compared to placebo.

On behalf of our constituents, we look forward to the Phase 3 trial topline data read-out expected later this year, and the outcome of ongoing discussions between the company and the FDA.

