ALZpath Inks Licensing Deal With Abbott To Expand Blood-Based Alzheimer's Disease Testing

(RTTNews) - Wednesday, ALZpath Inc. announced a licensing agreement with Abbott Laboratories (ABT) to incorporate the company's proprietary phosphorylated Tau 217 antibody into the development of an in vitro diagnostic test for Alzheimer's disease.

The company stated that the agreement would strengthen its leadership in blood-based Alzheimer's testing and reinforce its position as the foundational component supporting the overwhelming majority of the pTau217 IVD market.

As per the deal, the test will be designed for use on Abbott's Alinity ci-series systems, which represent one of the largest installed bases of immunoassay instruments worldwide.

In the pre-market hours, ABT is trading at $90.50, down 0.01 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.