+++ Liebe Nutzer, unterstützen Sie uns bei der weiteren Verbesserung von finanzen.at - Hier an unserer Umfrage teilnehmen! +++ -w-
20.11.2020 20:11:00

AM Best affirms "A- (Excellent)" financial strength rating for Economical Insurance

WATERLOO, ON, Nov. 20, 2020 /CNW/ - AM Best affirmed today the financial strength rating of A- (Excellent) and issuer credit rating of "a-" for Economical Mutual Insurance Company.  The outlook for these ratings remains stable.   

AM Best affirmed today the financial strength rating of A- (Excellent) and issuer credit rating of “a-” for Economical Mutual Insurance Company. The outlook for these ratings remains stable. (CNW Group/Economical Insurance)

"We are pleased that AM Best has affirmed its ratings and stable outlook for Economical, which demonstrates our continued financial strength," said Philip Mather, executive vice president and chief financial officer of Economical Insurance. "Economical is committed to being a strong, stable and disciplined company as we pursue demutualization and prepare to become a publicly traded company."

In its rating announcement, AM Best acknowledged Economical's scale, strong capitalization, favourable reserve development, established risk management processes and operational investments to support improvements in risk selection and underwriting results.

For more information about AM Best's ratings, visit www.ambest.com.

About Economical Insurance
Economical Mutual Insurance Company ("Economical" or "Economical Insurance", which includes its subsidiaries where the context so requires) is a leading property and casualty insurer in Canada, with approximately $2.7 billion in annualized gross written premiums and over $6.4 billion in assets as at September 30, 2020. Economical is a Canadian-owned and operated company that services the insurance needs of more than one million customers.

SOURCE Economical Insurance

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!

Newssuche

GO

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

US-Börsen kaum bewegt -- ATX geht stabil ins Wochenende -- DAX schließt freundlich -- Asiatische Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt hielten sich die Anleger vor dem Wochenende zurück, wogegen sie an den deutschen Börsen zugriffen. Die Wall Street zeigt sich am Freitag zurückhaltend. Die asiatischen Börsen hatten derweil an die uneinheitliche Entwicklung vom Donnerstag angeknüpft.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen