AM Best confirms the rating of Helvetia Swiss Insurance Company Ltd with stable outlook and removes “under review” status

AM Best has affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of A (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “a+” (Excellent) for Helvetia Swiss Insurance Company Ltd, a daughter of Helvetia Baloise Holding Ltd. The outlook assigned to both ratings is stable. The affirmation follows the successful completion of the merger between Helvetia Holding Ltd and Baloise Holding Ltd on 5 December 2025. AM Best has therefore removed the ratings from “under review with developing implications”. The confirmation reflects a very strong balance sheet, underpinned by a Swiss Solvency Test ratio above 240% (estimated post-merger). A strong and well-diversified operating performance across product lines and geographies, a favourable business profile, supported by market leadership in Switzerland and presence across key European markets, and appropriate enterprise risk management are consistent with prior assessments. AM Best also highlights the benefits of the Group’s enhanced scale post-merger and the expected realization of synergies to support long-term performance and efficiency. This expected affirmation confirms the strong financial foundation of Helvetia Baloise and supports its long-term strategic direction following the merger. Media



