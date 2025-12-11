AM Best confirms the rating of Helvetia Swiss Insurance Company Ltd with stable outlook and removes “under review” status

Helvetia Baloise Aktie
AM Best has affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of A (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “a+” (Excellent) for Helvetia Swiss Insurance Company Ltd, a daughter of Helvetia Baloise Holding Ltd. The outlook assigned to both ratings is stable.
The affirmation follows the successful completion of the merger between Helvetia Holding Ltd and Baloise Holding Ltd on 5 December 2025. AM Best has therefore removed the ratings from “under review with developing implications”.
The confirmation reflects a very strong balance sheet, underpinned by a Swiss Solvency Test ratio above 240% (estimated post-merger). A strong and well-diversified operating performance across product lines and geographies, a favourable business profile, supported by market leadership in Switzerland and presence across key European markets, and appropriate enterprise risk management are consistent with prior assessments.
AM Best also highlights the benefits of the Group’s enhanced scale post-merger and the expected realization of synergies to support long-term performance and efficiency.
This expected affirmation confirms the strong financial foundation of Helvetia Baloise and supports its long-term strategic direction following the merger.
About Helvetia Baloise
This document may contain forecasts or other forward-looking statements relating to the Helvetia Baloise Group that, by their nature, involve general and specific risks and uncertainties, and there is a danger that the forecasts, predictions, plans and other explicit or implied content of forward-looking statements may turn out to be incorrect. We would point out that a number of important factors may contribute to the actual outcomes varying greatly from the plans, objectives, expectations, estimates and intentions expressed in such forward-looking statements. These factors include: (1) changes to the general economic situation, particularly in the markets in which we operate, (2) developments in the financial markets, (3) interest-rate changes, (4) exchange-rate fluctuations, (5) changes to laws and regulations, including accounting principles and financial reporting practices, (6) risks associated with the implementation of our business strategies, (7) the frequency, scope and general level of claims, (8) mortality and morbidity rates, (9) policy renewal and lapse rates and (10) the extent to which economies of scale and scope can be realised. In this context, we would point out that the above list of important factors is not exhaustive. When assessing forward-looking statements, you should therefore examine the named factors and other uncertainties carefully. All forward-looking statements are based on information available to the Helvetia Baloise Group on the date of their publication. The Helvetia Baloise Group is only obliged to update such statements when required to do so by applicable law.
