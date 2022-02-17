AM LLC Announces CDC SHEPheRD Program Selection

LEESBURG, Va., Feb. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AM LLC (AM), a public health firm working with K-12 schools and federal, state, and local health departments, has been awarded an indefinite delivery, indefinite quantity (IDIQ) contract to improve healthcare-associated infection (HAI) practices by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

The CDC developed the Safety and Healthcare Epidemiology Prevention Research Development (SHEPheRD) Program in 2011. The IDIQ 'as needed' mechanism coordinates collaboration with public health partners, academic partners, healthcare systems, small businesses, and others to perform research and quality improvement projects that focus on HAI. AM LLC's contract falls under Domain 3 – Formative Research, Guidance Development and Translation to Improve Healthcare Practices.

"The SHEPheRD Program does incredible work to facilitate public and private partner collaboration on pressing research questions that are at the forefront of epidemiology," AM LLC Senior Medical Advisor Dr. Robert Redfield said, "it's my opinion that AM LLC's in-depth research and on-the-ground experience during the pandemic will be invaluable to meeting and exceeding the needs of the healthcare epidemiology research program domain."

AM offers a full range of prevention strategies and solutions for infectious diseases during assessment and mitigation phases— focus group and survey data collection and analyses for healthcare providers, patients, and patient advocates, contact tracing, testing, vaccination, disinfection technologies, and program evaluation. AM has provided life-saving services during the COVID-19 pandemic including rapid staff deployment, technology infrastructure set up, stakeholder and community-based organizations collaboration, outreach, and referral campaigns, and data analyses and reporting. AM has a proven track record in the rapid deployment of a well-qualified, highly motivated workforce that reflects the racial, ethnic, cultural, and linguistic make-up of the communities they serve.

Counties, states, or K-12 partners that are interested in partnering with AM for COVID-19, HAI, or infectious disease mitigation support should contact Dr. Christopher Orlea at c.orlea@amllc.co .

