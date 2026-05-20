Amanat Acquisition Prices IPO Of 7.5 Mln Shares At $10 Each

(RTTNews) - Amanat Acquisition Corp. (AMAN), on Tuesday announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 7.5 million Class A ordinary shares at $10 per share, raising $75 million.

The offering is expected to close on May 20.

The company granted the underwriter a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 1.125 million Class A ordinary shares to cover over-allotments, if any.

The Class A ordinary shares are expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the ticker symbol "AMAN" on May 19.

The special purpose acquisition company said it intends to focus on merger opportunities in healthcare or healthcare-related industries.

On Tuesday, Amanat Acquisition closed trading 0.10% higher at $10.01 on the Nasdaq. In the after-hours, the stock further traded 1.50% higher at $10.16.