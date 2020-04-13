Amanda Roussel Joins Full Sail Partners as Marketing and Business Development Specialist

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, Colo., April 13, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Full Sail Partners is pleased to welcome Amanda Roussel to our marketing team. As a Marketing and Business Development Specialist, she will be involved in Full Sail Partners' brand management, client communication and outreach, as well as identification and pursuit of opportunities with potential clients.

Amanda has fourteen years of experience marketing for engineering and environmental consulting firms. Her industry experience includes working with executive teams on strategic business initiatives; project managers on teaming opportunities, proposals, and CRM; and staff to cross-sell and show themselves in the best light. Amanda has used Deltek products throughout her career and recently assisted an engineering and environmental firm with the upgrade from Deltek Vision to Vantagepoint.

"I have seen the benefits of Deltek Vision and Vantagepoint on the firm side and want other firms to know what resources are available to their teams. I've always viewed Full Sail Partners as Deltek experts, and I'm thrilled to join them. I have an understanding of what professional services firms may need and look forward to sharing and promoting the solutions that we can offer," noted Amanda Roussel.

With both Vision and Vantagepoint experience, Amanda will be a great resource in helping to promote these Deltek products in addition to Full Sail Partners' solutions including its Blackbox Connectors and Informer to improve firm processes. Many firms are looking for ways to tighten processes and scale up with growth, and these products offer the technology for firms to do so.

"With so many firms looking to upgrade from Vision to Vantagepoint, Full Sail Partners is committed to supporting our clients through the transition process. Now more than ever, we want to expand our outreach to ensure our clients are aware of our 3-step Vantagepoint Transition Process. With Amanda's in-depth knowledge of the Deltek world and the AEC industry, her background is a perfect blend of experience to help both our business development and marketing team. We are thrilled to have her join our team," stated Sarah Gonnella, VP of Marketing & Sales.

About Full Sail Partners

Full Sail Partners provides client-focused technology services and solutions for more than 1,000 professional services firms nationwide. As a Deltek Partner, Full Sail Partners helps project-based firms fully integrate their business processes by connecting their front end and backend systems. We seek to help organizations identify the critical resources needed to create a faster, more efficient, and cohesive business infrastructure.

Full Sail Partners – Keep Your Business on Course. For more information, please contact Full Sail Partners' Marketing and Communications Department or visit the Full Sail Partners' website at http://www.fullsailpartners.com.

SOURCE Full Sail Partners