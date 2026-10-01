Amari Puts Two Sides Of Laos Within Easy Reach For International Travellers



EQS Newswire / 01/10/2026 / 13:15 CET/CEST

From Mekong-side culture in Vientiane to the mountains and adventure of Vang Vieng, Amari encourages travellers to experience Laos at a slower pace

VIENTIANE, LAOS –





Connected by rail, the two destinations offer a compelling twin-centre itinerary for travellers looking to experience more of Laos beyond a traditional sightseeing trip. Amari Vientiane and Amari Vang Vieng provide bases at either end of the journey, allowing guests to move from life beside the Mekong River to the limestone mountains and waterways surrounding the Nam Song River.



The experience reflects a different approach to discovering Laos: travelling at a pace that leaves room for local food, everyday encounters and spontaneous discoveries alongside the country's better-known attractions.



A Capital Best Discovered Slowly



Vientiane may be the capital and economic and cultural centre of Laos, but its appeal lies as much in its unhurried atmosphere as its major landmarks.



Travellers can visit icons including Pha That Luang, Patuxai and Wat Si Saket, while leaving time to explore local markets, discover small cafés, try Lao coffee, cycle through quieter streets and watch the city come to life beside the Mekong River as evening approaches.



Food provides another window into the destination, from noodle dishes and locally caught river fish to dishes flavoured with native herbs and ingredients. Even simple interactions – a "Sabaidee" greeting, a conversation at a market or a recommendation from a local – can become part of the experience.



Located in the heart of the city beside the Mekong River, Amari Vientiane places guests close to many of these experiences while providing a retreat from the capital outside.



Approximately 4.8 kilometres from Wattay International Airport, the hotel offers 242 rooms and suites alongside a swimming pool, fitness centre and Breeze Spa.



Its dining experiences bring further elements of the destination into the hotel. Amaya Food Gallery combines international and Thai cuisine with dishes influenced by Lao flavours and ingredients.



As evening falls, Stellar Rooftop Bar provides another perspective on the capital, with views across the river as the sun sets and Vientiane moves into its evening rhythm.



From Capital Culture to Vang Vieng Adventure The experience changes dramatically in Vang Vieng. Travelling from Vientiane to Vang Vieng by rail allows visitors to exchange the capital's temples, markets and Mekong-side life for limestone mountains, caves, waterways and outdoor adventure.



Set beside the Nam Song River, Amari Vang Vieng places the surrounding landscape at the heart of the stay. Its more than 160 contemporary rooms incorporate details inspired by Lao craftsmanship, with views towards the mountains and surrounding countryside.



The destination offers a very different way to experience Laos.



Travellers can kayak along the Nam Song River, explore caves, experience the landscape from above or simply spend time surrounded by Vang Vieng's striking natural scenery.



After a day outdoors, guests can return to the hotel to relax and dine against a backdrop of mountains and river views.



Two Destinations, One Laos Journey



Together, Vientiane and Vang Vieng demonstrate how dramatically the character of Laos can change within a single journey.



In Vientiane, the experience centres on culture, cuisine, temples and everyday life along the Mekong. In Vang Vieng, mountains, waterways and outdoor experiences take centre stage.



Yet both lend themselves to a style of travel that encourages visitors to spend longer in a destination rather than racing between attractions.



Through Amari's More of What You Love philosophy, both hotels aim to connect the stay more closely with the places around them – through food, relaxation, well-being, local encounters and experiences that encourage guests to explore beyond the hotel.



For travellers, the result is an opportunity to see two distinct faces of Laos in one trip: beginning with the understated charm of the capital before changing pace amid the spectacular landscapes of Vang Vieng.



Because sometimes the most memorable way to discover a destination is not to see more, but to give yourself more time to experience it.



Hashtag: #ONYXHospitalityGroup

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





News Source: ONYX Hospitality Group

VIENTIANE, LAOS – Media OutReach Newswire – 1 October 2026 – Amari is inviting international travellers to discover two contrasting sides of Laos in one journey, combining the culture, cuisine and laid-back riverside life of the capital, Vientiane, with the dramatic mountain landscapes and outdoor adventures of Vang Vieng.Connected by rail, the two destinations offer a compelling twin-centre itinerary for travellers looking to experience more of Laos beyond a traditional sightseeing trip. Amari Vientiane and Amari Vang Vieng provide bases at either end of the journey, allowing guests to move from life beside the Mekong River to the limestone mountains and waterways surrounding the Nam Song River.The experience reflects a different approach to discovering Laos: travelling at a pace that leaves room for local food, everyday encounters and spontaneous discoveries alongside the country's better-known attractions.Vientiane may be the capital and economic and cultural centre of Laos, but its appeal lies as much in its unhurried atmosphere as its major landmarks.Travellers can visit icons including Pha That Luang, Patuxai and Wat Si Saket, while leaving time to explore local markets, discover small cafés, try Lao coffee, cycle through quieter streets and watch the city come to life beside the Mekong River as evening approaches.Food provides another window into the destination, from noodle dishes and locally caught river fish to dishes flavoured with native herbs and ingredients. Even simple interactions – a "Sabaidee" greeting, a conversation at a market or a recommendation from a local – can become part of the experience.Located in the heart of the city beside the Mekong River, Amari Vientiane places guests close to many of these experiences while providing a retreat from the capital outside.Approximately 4.8 kilometres from Wattay International Airport, the hotel offers 242 rooms and suites alongside a swimming pool, fitness centre and Breeze Spa.Its dining experiences bring further elements of the destination into the hotel. Amaya Food Gallery combines international and Thai cuisine with dishes influenced by Lao flavours and ingredients.As evening falls, Stellar Rooftop Bar provides another perspective on the capital, with views across the river as the sun sets and Vientiane moves into its evening rhythm.From Capital Culture to Vang Vieng Adventure The experience changes dramatically in Vang Vieng. Travelling from Vientiane to Vang Vieng by rail allows visitors to exchange the capital's temples, markets and Mekong-side life for limestone mountains, caves, waterways and outdoor adventure.Set beside the Nam Song River, Amari Vang Vieng places the surrounding landscape at the heart of the stay. Its more than 160 contemporary rooms incorporate details inspired by Lao craftsmanship, with views towards the mountains and surrounding countryside.The destination offers a very different way to experience Laos.Travellers can kayak along the Nam Song River, explore caves, experience the landscape from above or simply spend time surrounded by Vang Vieng's striking natural scenery.After a day outdoors, guests can return to the hotel to relax and dine against a backdrop of mountains and river views.Together, Vientiane and Vang Vieng demonstrate how dramatically the character of Laos can change within a single journey.In Vientiane, the experience centres on culture, cuisine, temples and everyday life along the Mekong. In Vang Vieng, mountains, waterways and outdoor experiences take centre stage.Yet both lend themselves to a style of travel that encourages visitors to spend longer in a destination rather than racing between attractions.Through Amari's More of What You Love philosophy, both hotels aim to connect the stay more closely with the places around them – through food, relaxation, well-being, local encounters and experiences that encourage guests to explore beyond the hotel.For travellers, the result is an opportunity to see two distinct faces of Laos in one trip: beginning with the understated charm of the capital before changing pace amid the spectacular landscapes of Vang Vieng.Because sometimes the most memorable way to discover a destination is not to see more, but to give yourself more time to experience it.Hashtag: #ONYXHospitalityGroupThe issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.News Source: ONYX Hospitality Group 01/10/2026 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



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