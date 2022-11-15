Amarin Announces VAZKEPA® (icosapent ethyl) Approved by the Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) in Australia

-- VAZKEPA® Approved in Australia to Reduce the Risk of CV Events in Adult Statin-Treated Patients with High CV Risk with Elevated Triglycerides --

-- Marks Fifth Regulatory Approval for VASCEPA®/VAZKEPA® Franchise in Key International Markets in 2022 --

DUBLIN, Ireland and BRIDGEWATER, N.J., Nov. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) today announced that Australia’s Therapeutic Good Administration (TGA) has granted approval to VAZKEPA (icosapent ethyl). The TGA approved VAZKEPA to reduce the risk of cardiovascular (CV) events in adult statin-treated patients with high CV risk with elevated triglycerides in Australia.

Dyslipidemia is a significant healthcare issue for patients in Australia. According to estimates from the most recent large-scale biomedical survey of the Australian population,1 nearly 2 in 3 people aged 18 and older have dyslipidemia, and one in seven people have high triglycerides in Australia.

"The regulatory approval of VAZKEPA in Australia marks important progress for patients in that country with unmet need to address residual cardiovascular risk as well as for Amarin’s efforts to expand access to VAZKEPA across global markets,” said Steven Ketchum, PhD., President, Research & Development and Chief Scientific Officer, Amarin. "We are proud of this important step in our effort to bring this important product to as many patients around the world as possible who may benefit from treatment.”

The approval in Australia marks the fifth regulatory approval for the VASCEPA/VAZKEPA franchise in key international markets in 2022. In line with our international expansion strategy, Amarin is committed to partnering in these markets to commercialize the product.

Amarin has been granted patents in Australia providing market exclusivity into the early 2030s and will now initiate the reimbursement process to support the commercialization of VAZKEPA in the Australian market.

About Amarin

Amarin is an innovative pharmaceutical company leading a new paradigm in cardiovascular disease management. From our foundation in scientific research to our focus on clinical trials, and now our commercial expansion, we are evolving and growing rapidly. Amarin has offices in Bridgewater, New Jersey in the United States, Dublin in Ireland, Zug in Switzerland, and other countries in Europe as well as commercial partners and suppliers around the world. We are committed to increasing the scientific understanding of the cardiovascular risk that persists beyond traditional therapies and advancing the treatment of that risk.

Forward-Looking Statements

