Amarin Corporation to Present New Data Evaluating VASCEPA®/VAZKEPA® (Icosapent Ethyl) at ACC.23/WCC

Presentations on Additional REDUCE-IT® Sub-Population, In-Vitro Data on EPA to Be Featured at the Congress

DUBLIN, Ireland and BRIDGEWATER, N.J., Feb. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) today announced that data evaluating the role of VASCEPA®/VAZKEPA® (icosapent ethyl) and eicosapentaenoic acid (EPA) in reducing cardiovascular events in at-risk patients will be presented at the joint ACC.23 together with the World Congress of Cardiology (ACC.23/WCC) in New Orleans, LA, March 4-6, 2023.



The featured research includes an analysis from the landmark REDUCE-IT trial on the effects of VASCEPA/VAZKEPA (icosapent ethyl) in patients with recent acute coronary syndrome (<12 months before randomization) and an assessment of the mechanistic activity of EPA in cardiovascular event risk reduction.

"We are delighted to share new findings from the REDUCE-IT trial and add to the wealth of data that has consistently validated the utility of icosapent ethyl in treating patient sub-populations at high risk for cardiovascular disease,” said Nabil Abadir, MB. CH.B., Chief Medical Officer and Head of Global Medical Affairs, Amarin. "This important information, coupled with the analysis comparing the antioxidant effects of EPA to docosahexaenoic acid (DHA) or mineral oil and corn oil, should help advance the medical community’s understanding of the role and value of icosapent ethyl and EPA to reduce cardiovascular events in at-risk patients globally.”

Featured Amarin-supported abstracts to be presented at ACC.23/WCC include:

Session 909 – Highlighted Original Research: Ischemic Heart Disease and the Year in Review

Room 219 at 10:21 – 10:30 AM

Sunday, March 5, 2023

Oral presentation

Benefits of Icosapent Ethyl in Patients With Recent Acute Coronary Syndrome (ACS): REDUCE-IT

ACS – presented on behalf of all authors by Phillippe Gabriel Steg

Université Paris – Cite, France

Session 1255 – Valvular Heart Disease: Population Science 2

Poster Hall: Hall F at 10:45 - 11:30 AM

Saturday, March 4, 2023

Poster presentation

Eicosapentaenoic Acid (EPA) Modulated Expression of Proteins Linked to Platelet Activation and Thrombosis in Vascular Endothelial Cells during Inflammation – presented on behalf of all authors by Preston Mason

Department of Medicine, Brigham & Women’s hospital, Harvard Medical School

Session 1691 – Vascular Medicine: Basic and Translational Science 15

Poster Hall: Hall F at 9:45 – 10:30 AM

Monday, March 6, 2023

Poster presentation

Comparing the Effects of Pharmaceutical Grade Mineral Oil, Corn Oil, Eicosapentaenoic Acid (EPA) and Docosahexaenoic Acid (DHA) in a Model of Atherosclerosis In Vitro - presented on behalf of all authors by Preston Mason

Department of Medicine, Brigham & Women’s hospital, Harvard Medical School

Session 1082 – Novel Vascular Pharmacotherapeutics

Pulmonary Vascular Disease, Valvular Heart Disease, Special Topics Moderated Poster Theater 4

Hall F at 10:00 - 10:10 AM

Monday, March 6, 2023

Moderated oral poster presentation

Pharmaceutical Grade Mineral Oil and Corn Oil Do Not Influence Phospholipid Membrane Oxidation Rates Compared to Omega-3 Fatty Acids In Vitro - presented on behalf of all authors by Samuel C.R. Sherratt

Elucida Research, Beverly, MA, USA

About Amarin

Amarin is an innovative pharmaceutical company leading a new paradigm in cardiovascular disease management. From our foundation in scientific research to our focus on clinical trials, and now our commercial expansion, we are evolving and growing rapidly. Amarin has offices in Bridgewater, New Jersey in the United States, Dublin in Ireland, Zug in Switzerland, and other countries in Europe as well as commercial partners and suppliers around the world. We are committed to increasing the scientific understanding of the cardiovascular risk that persists beyond traditional therapies and advancing the treatment of that risk.

About VASCEPA®/VAZKEPA® (icosapent ethyl) Capsules

VASCEPA capsules are the first prescription treatment approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) comprised solely of the active ingredient, icosapent ethyl, a unique form of eicosapentaenoic acid. VASCEPA was launched in the United States in January 2020 as the first and only drug approved by the U.S. FDA for treatment of the studied high-risk patients with persistent cardiovascular risk after statin therapy. VASCEPA was initially launched in the United States in 2013 based on the drug’s initial FDA approved indication for use as an adjunct therapy to diet to reduce triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe (=500 mg/dL) hypertriglyceridemia. Since launch, VASCEPA has been prescribed over 18 million times. VASCEPA is covered by most major medical insurance plans. In addition to the United States, icosapent ethyl is approved and sold in the United Kingdom, Canada, Austria, Denmark, Finland, Lebanon, Germany, Sweden and the United Arab Emirates. In Europe, in March 2021 marketing authorization was granted to icosapent ethyl in the European Union for the reduction of risk of cardiovascular events in patients at high cardiovascular risk, under the brand name VAZKEPA. In April 2021 marketing authorization for VAZKEPA (icosapent ethyl) was granted in Great Britain. The Great Britain Marketing Authorization for VAZKEPA applies to England, Scotland and Wales.

United States



