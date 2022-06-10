Amarin Gets Recommendation From UK's NICE For Reimbursement Of VAZKEPA

(RTTNews) - Pharmaceutical company Amarin Corp. plc (AMRN) announced Friday that the UK's National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE) is recommending icosapent ethyl (VAZKEPA) for reimbursement and use across the National Health Service (NHS) in England and Wales.

It is indicated to reduce the risk of cardiovascular (CV) events in adult statin-treated patients at high cardiovascular risk who have elevated triglycerides, high LDL-C levels and established cardiovascular disease, at a price of 144.21 British pounds per 120 soft capsules.

Cardiovascular disease ranks as one of the UK's leading causes of death. More than six million people live with cardiovascular disease in England, costing the NHS around 7.4 billion pounds each year.

VAZKEPA represents an important scientific innovation for reducing cardiovascular risk in eligible patients across England and Wales, supported by the clinical data from the landmark REDUCE-IT cardiovascular outcome study.

This is another important step forward in successfully executing Amarin's European growth strategy and a major step toward unlocking the company's multi-billion-dollar revenue opportunity outside of the U.S.

In parallel, Amarin continues to progress well with its reimbursement discussions in the other European markets and remains on track to receive pricing decisions in up to eight countries with plans to launch VAZKEPA in up to six European countries this year.

VASCEPA capsules are the first prescription treatment approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) comprised solely of the active ingredient, icosapent ethyl, a unique form of eicosapentaenoic acid.

VASCEPA was launched in the United States in January 2020 as the first and only drug approved by the U.S. FDA for treatment of the studied high-risk patients with persistent cardiovascular risk after statin therapy.