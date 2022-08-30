|
30.08.2022 14:00:00
Amarin to Present at H.C. Wainwright’s 24th Annual Global Investment Conference
DUBLIN, Ireland and BRIDGEWATER, N.J., Aug. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) today announced that Karim Mikhail, Amarin’s president and chief executive officer, is scheduled to participate at the H.C. Wainwright 24th Annual Global Investment Conference on September 12, 2022.
H.C. Wainwright 24th Annual Global Investment Conference (September 12-14th, 2022; New York, New York)
Date/Time: September 12, 2022, 9:00 a.m. ET/ 1:00 p.m. GMT+1
Webcast: https://journey.ct.events/view/d9528c72-e456-4ecb-937c-aeb7449d2c5d
The conference presentation will be webcast live and archived on the Company’s website in the Investor Relations section under Events and Presentations at Events | Amarin Corporation plc.
About Amarin
Amarin is an innovative pharmaceutical company leading a new paradigm in cardiovascular disease management. From our foundation in scientific research to our focus on clinical trials, and now our commercial expansion, we are evolving and growing rapidly. Amarin has offices in Bridgewater, New Jersey in the United States, Dublin in Ireland, Zug in Switzerland, and other countries in Europe as well as commercial partners and suppliers around the world. We are committed to increasing the scientific understanding of the cardiovascular risk that persists beyond traditional therapies and advancing the treatment of that risk.
