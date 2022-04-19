|
19.04.2022 13:30:00
Amarin to Report First Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Host Conference Call On May 4, 2022
DUBLIN, Ireland and BRIDGEWATER, N.J., April 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) today announced that it will host a conference call with members of Amarin’s senior management team to discuss the Company's first quarter 2022 financial results on Wednesday, May 4, 2022 at 8:00 a.m. ET. The conference call will follow the anticipated release of the Company's financial results earlier that day.
Conference Call and Webcast Information:
Access to live call:
Go to the investor relations section of the Company's website at www.amarincorp.com
Dial in within the United States: 888-506-0062
International dial in: 973-528-0011
Access Code: 930259
Access to replay:
Dial in within the United States: 877-481-4010
International dial in: 919-882-2331
Access Code: 45008
The replay of the call will also be available through the Company's website shortly after the call and be made available for a period of two weeks.
About Amarin
Amarin is an innovative pharmaceutical company leading a new paradigm in cardiovascular disease management. From our scientific research foundation to our focus on clinical trials, and now our global commercial expansion, we are evolving and growing rapidly. Amarin has offices in Bridgewater, New Jersey in the United States, Dublin, in Ireland, Zug in Switzerland, and other countries in Europe as well as commercial partners and suppliers around the world. We are committed to rethinking cardiovascular risk through the advancement of scientific understanding of the impact on society of significant residual risk that exists beyond traditional therapies, such as statins for cholesterol management.
Amarin Contact Information
Investor Inquiries:
Lisa DeFrancesco
Investor Relations Amarin Corporation plc
investor.relations@amarincorp.com (investor inquiries)
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Amarin Corporation PLC (spons. ADRs)mehr Nachrichten
|
28.02.22
|Ausblick: Amarin gibt Ergebnis zum abgelaufenen Quartal bekannt (finanzen.net)
|
02.11.21
|Ausblick: Amarin vermeldet Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
03.08.21
|Ausblick: Amarin öffnet die Bücher zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
21.07.21
|Erste Schätzungen: Amarin stellt das Zahlenwerk zum vergangenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
27.04.21
|Ausblick: Amarin präsentiert das Zahlenwerk zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
23.02.21
|Ausblick: Amarin gewährt Anlegern Blick in die Bücher (finanzen.net)
|
21.10.20
|Erste Schätzungen: Amarin legt die Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
03.08.20
|Ausblick: Amarin veröffentlicht Zahlen zum vergangenen Quartal (finanzen.net)