07.12.2022 19:12:25

Amarin's Vazkepa Gets Approval From Swissmedic

(RTTNews) - Amarin Corporation plc (AMRN) Wednesday announced that Switzerland's Swissmedic has granted approval to Vazkepa.

Swissmedic approved Vazkepa to reduce risk of cardiovascular events in adult statin-treated patients at high cardiovascular risk with elevated triglycerides and established cardiovascular disease, or diabetes and at least one other cardiovascular risk factor.

Amarin had already initiated the process for obtaining national pricing and reimbursement in Switzerland, which is expected to conclude in the course of 2023.

According to the European Heart Network, the burden of cardiovascular disease (CVD) is greater than that of any other disease and the leading cause of death in Europe and in the world. Nearly 60 million people are living with CVD in the EU, with 13 million new cases of CVD each year.

"This latest regulatory approval of VAZKEPA in Switzerland not only underscores the urgent need for proven therapies to help address residual cardiovascular risk for patients globally, it is also another example of an international health authority recognizing the value of our robust scientific evidence and innovative treatment to meet this need," said Steven Ketchum, PhD., President, Research & Development and Chief Scientific Officer, Amarin.

The approval in Switzerland marks the sixth approval for the Vazkepa franchise within 2022.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Amarin Corporation PLC (spons. ADRs)mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Amarin Corporation PLC (spons. ADRs)mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Amarin Corporation PLC (spons. ADRs) 1,10 0,46% Amarin Corporation PLC (spons. ADRs)

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Chinas Corona-Politik im Fokus: ATX schließt in Rot -- DAX letztlich im Plus -- Asiens Börsen zu Handelsende uneinheitlich
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich am Donnerstag mit wechselnden Vorzeichen, während der deutsche Aktienmarkt am Nachmittag ins Plus drehen konnte. Auf dem US-Aktienmarkt zeichnet sich am Donnerstag eine Stabilisierung ab. An den Börsen in Fernost waren unterschiedliche Vorzeichen zu sehen.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen