12.09.2023 14:21:57

Amaroq publishes Prospectus in connection with Listing on Nasdaq Main Market in Iceland

TORONTO, Canada , Sept. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --  

("Amaroq" or the "Corporation" or the "Company"

TORONTO, ONTARIO – September 12, 2023 – Amaroq Minerals Ltd. (AIM, TSXV, Nasdaq First North: AMRQ), Icelandic reg. no 600122-9910, an independent mine development company with a substantial land package of Gold and strategic mineral assets in Southern Greenland, is pleased to announce the publication of a Prospectus in connection with its planned listing on the Nasdaq Main Market in Iceland ("Admission”).

The Prospectus, dated September 12, 2023 has been approved by the Financial Supervisory Authority of the Central Bank of Iceland. The Prospectus, which is written in English, has been published electronically to the company’s website https://www.amaroqminerals.com/investors/documents-circulars/.

Alongside publication of the Prospectus, the Company has applied to Nasdaq Iceland for Admission. Nasdaq Iceland will announce the first day of trading with at least one day’s notice.

Landsbankinn hf. Corporate Finance is acting as Project manager, listing agent and advisor on the Admission. Fossar Investment Bank hf. has advised the Company on the potential effects of the Admission on the Amaroq stock.

Enquiries:

Amaroq Minerals Ltd. 
Eldur Olafsson, Executive Director and CEO
eo@amaroqminerals.com 

Eddie Wyvill, Investor Relations 
+44 (0)7713 126727
ew@amaroqminerals.com

Stifel Nicolaus Europe Limited (Nominated Adviser and Joint Broker)
Callum Stewart
Varun Talwar
Simon Mensley
Ashton Clanfield
+44 (0) 20 7710 7600 

Panmure Gordon (UK) Limited (Joint Broker)
John Prior
Hugh Rich
Dougie Mcleod
+44 (0) 20 7886 2500

Landsbankinn hf. (Listing Agent)
Ellert Arnarson
Ellert.Arnarson@landsbankinn.is

Fossar Investment Bank (Advisor)
Thordur Hlynsson
Thordur.hlynsson@fossar.is
+354 896 7641

Camarco (Financial PR)
Billy Clegg
Elfie Kent
Charlie Dingwall
+44 (0) 20 3757 4980 

For Company updates:

Follow @Amaroq_minerals on Twitter
Follow Amaroq Minerals Inc. on LinkedIn

Further Information: 

About Amaroq Minerals 

Amaroq Minerals' principal business objectives are the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of gold and strategic metal properties in Greenland. The Company's principal asset is a 100% interest in the Nalunaq Project, an advanced exploration stage property with an exploitation license including the previously operating Nalunaq gold mine. The Corporation has a portfolio of gold and strategic metal assets in Southern Greenland covering the two known gold belts in the region. Amaroq Minerals is incorporated under the Canada Business Corporations Act and wholly owns Nalunaq A/S, incorporated under the Greenland Public Companies Act.

Inside Information

This announcement does not contain inside information.

Attachment


