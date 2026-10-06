AMASS Brands Aktie

AMASS Brands für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A41U9X / ISIN: US02312L1026

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
06.10.2026 16:36:15

AMASS Brands Q3 Preliminary Net Revenue At $5.3 Million

(RTTNews) - On Tuesday, AMASS Brands Inc. (AMSS), a beverage company offering non-alcoholic, functional, and alcohol 2.0 products, announced its preliminary, unaudited net revenue for the third quarter ended September 30, 2026.

In the third quarter of 2026, AMASS Brands reported preliminary net revenue of about $5.3 million, up 30% from $4.1 million a year earlier and 20% above its guidance of at least $4.4 million.

Core brand revenue rose 67% to $3.8 million, while Wine & Spirits revenue increased 18% to $4.7 million. Non-Alcoholic and Functional revenue rose about 5.1 times year over year and 53% from the second quarter to $0.6 million, helped by the launch of AMASS Electrolytes.

In the third quarter of 2026, Good Twin retail sales grew 144% year over year, with sales per store up 78%. Pizzolato remained the No. 1 organic sparkling wine brand in the U.S., with nearly 29% market share and 33% sales growth. AMASS Electrolytes, launched in May 2026, expanded distribution to six major U.S. markets, including California, Michigan, Georgia, Illinois, New York, and Colorado.

On the Nasdaq, the shares were trading 2.25 percent up at $0.4348.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu AMASS Brands Inc Registered Shs

mehr Nachrichten
Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.

Analysen zu AMASS Brands Inc Registered Shs

mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

AMASS Brands Inc Registered Shs 0,43 0,16% AMASS Brands Inc Registered Shs

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

04.10.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 40
04.10.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 40: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
03.10.26 KW 40: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
03.10.26 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
03.10.26 September 2026: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen im abgelaufenen Monat

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX beendet Handel auf grünem Terrain -- DAX geht fester in den Feierabend -- US-Börsen höher -- Asiens Börsen schließen stärker
An den heimischen sowie den deutschen Börsen ließ sich ein stärkerer Handel beobachten. Die US-Börsen zeigen sich gut behauptet. An den Börsen in Asien ging es am Dienstag nach oben.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen