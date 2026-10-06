AMASS Brands Q3 Preliminary Net Revenue At $5.3 Million

(RTTNews) - On Tuesday, AMASS Brands Inc. (AMSS), a beverage company offering non-alcoholic, functional, and alcohol 2.0 products, announced its preliminary, unaudited net revenue for the third quarter ended September 30, 2026.

In the third quarter of 2026, AMASS Brands reported preliminary net revenue of about $5.3 million, up 30% from $4.1 million a year earlier and 20% above its guidance of at least $4.4 million.

Core brand revenue rose 67% to $3.8 million, while Wine & Spirits revenue increased 18% to $4.7 million. Non-Alcoholic and Functional revenue rose about 5.1 times year over year and 53% from the second quarter to $0.6 million, helped by the launch of AMASS Electrolytes.

In the third quarter of 2026, Good Twin retail sales grew 144% year over year, with sales per store up 78%. Pizzolato remained the No. 1 organic sparkling wine brand in the U.S., with nearly 29% market share and 33% sales growth. AMASS Electrolytes, launched in May 2026, expanded distribution to six major U.S. markets, including California, Michigan, Georgia, Illinois, New York, and Colorado.

On the Nasdaq, the shares were trading 2.25 percent up at $0.4348.