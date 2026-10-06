AMASS Brands Aktie
WKN DE: A41U9X / ISIN: US02312L1026
|
06.10.2026 16:36:15
AMASS Brands Q3 Preliminary Net Revenue At $5.3 Million
(RTTNews) - On Tuesday, AMASS Brands Inc. (AMSS), a beverage company offering non-alcoholic, functional, and alcohol 2.0 products, announced its preliminary, unaudited net revenue for the third quarter ended September 30, 2026.
In the third quarter of 2026, AMASS Brands reported preliminary net revenue of about $5.3 million, up 30% from $4.1 million a year earlier and 20% above its guidance of at least $4.4 million.
Core brand revenue rose 67% to $3.8 million, while Wine & Spirits revenue increased 18% to $4.7 million. Non-Alcoholic and Functional revenue rose about 5.1 times year over year and 53% from the second quarter to $0.6 million, helped by the launch of AMASS Electrolytes.
In the third quarter of 2026, Good Twin retail sales grew 144% year over year, with sales per store up 78%. Pizzolato remained the No. 1 organic sparkling wine brand in the U.S., with nearly 29% market share and 33% sales growth. AMASS Electrolytes, launched in May 2026, expanded distribution to six major U.S. markets, including California, Michigan, Georgia, Illinois, New York, and Colorado.
On the Nasdaq, the shares were trading 2.25 percent up at $0.4348.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu AMASS Brands Inc Registered Shs
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
Analysen zu AMASS Brands Inc Registered Shs
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|AMASS Brands Inc Registered Shs
|0,43
|0,16%
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX beendet Handel auf grünem Terrain -- DAX geht fester in den Feierabend -- US-Börsen höher -- Asiens Börsen schließen stärker
An den heimischen sowie den deutschen Börsen ließ sich ein stärkerer Handel beobachten. Die US-Börsen zeigen sich gut behauptet. An den Börsen in Asien ging es am Dienstag nach oben.