AMASS Brands Aktie
WKN DE: A41U9X / ISIN: US02312L1026
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27.05.2026 16:48:07
AMASS Brands Shares Surge 85% As Good Twin Brand Tops U.S. Organic Non-Alcoholic Wine Market
(RTTNews) - Shares of AMASS Brands, Inc. (AMSS) are surging about 85 percent in Wednesday morning trading after the company's Good Twin brand reserved the first spot in organic non-alcoholic wine market in the United States based on dollar share, according to Nielsen.
The company's shares are currently trading at $6.67 on the Nasdaq, up 85.78 percent. The stock opened at $7.57 and has climbed as high as $7.57 so far in today's session. Over the past year, it has traded in a range of $3.00 to $17.00.
Within the total non-alcoholic wine market, Good Twin is now ranked as a top-10 non-alcoholic wine brand by sales volume in the United States and remains among the fastest-growing brands in the category.
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|AMASS Brands Inc Registered Shs
|5,70
|62,39%