AMASS Brands Aktie

AMASS Brands für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A41U9X / ISIN: US02312L1026

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
27.05.2026 16:48:07

AMASS Brands Shares Surge 85% As Good Twin Brand Tops U.S. Organic Non-Alcoholic Wine Market

(RTTNews) - Shares of AMASS Brands, Inc. (AMSS) are surging about 85 percent in Wednesday morning trading after the company's Good Twin brand reserved the first spot in organic non-alcoholic wine market in the United States based on dollar share, according to Nielsen.

The company's shares are currently trading at $6.67 on the Nasdaq, up 85.78 percent. The stock opened at $7.57 and has climbed as high as $7.57 so far in today's session. Over the past year, it has traded in a range of $3.00 to $17.00.

Within the total non-alcoholic wine market, Good Twin is now ranked as a top-10 non-alcoholic wine brand by sales volume in the United States and remains among the fastest-growing brands in the category.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu AMASS Brands Inc Registered Shs

mehr Nachrichten
Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.

Analysen zu AMASS Brands Inc Registered Shs

mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

AMASS Brands Inc Registered Shs 5,70 62,39% AMASS Brands Inc Registered Shs

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

14:16 Bridgewater wettet Milliarden auf den KI-Hardware-Boom - Die zehn größten Beteiligungen im ersten Quartal
27.05.26 Commerzbank-Depot enthüllt: Diese Tech-Aktie hat Alphabet als Nummer eins abgelöst
26.05.26 Umbau bei Greenlight Capital: David Einhorn baut Warner Bros. Discovery ab und steigt kräftig bei Peloton ein
25.05.26 NVIDIA-Depot im Fokus: Diese US-Aktien hielt der Chipgigant im 1. Quartal 2026
24.05.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 21

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Waffenruhe im Iran-Krieg fragil: ATX und DAX im Minus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich überwiegend tiefer
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt präsentieren sich am Donnerstag mit Abgaben. Die Börsen in Fernost zeigten sich am Donnerstag teils mit Verlusten.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen