Amatheon Agri Holding N.V. Conversion Of Parts Of The Convertible Bond Of Up To EUR 20 million
Reference is made to Amatheon Agri Holding N.V.'s ("Amatheon" or the "Company") convertible bond with ISIN DE000A286BY3 (the "Bonds") issued on 22 January 2021. The Company has received one conversion notice from a bondholder holding Bonds in the amount of EUR 100,000 (one hundred thousand) which pursuant to the bond terms are convertible into 1,000,000 new shares in the Company at a conversion price of EUR 0.10. Following the conversion, the Company will have outstanding Bonds with a nominal value of EUR 8,850,000.
The Company's share capital is increased by EUR 100,000 by issuance of 1,000,000 new shares. The share capital increase pertaining to the conversion of the Bonds shall be registered with The Netherlands Chamber of Commerce (KVK - Kamer van Koophandel). Following such share capital increase, the Company's share capital amounts to EUR 61,087,823.70, divided into 610,878,237 shares, each with a nominal value of EUR 0.10. The new shares resulting from the share capital increase are expected to become tradable on the Euronext Paris stock exchange.
The conversion is another indication of investor belief in the Company strategy and allows for continued enhancement of projects and plans.
Details of the agreed terms and conditions of the Bond can be found on the Companys website at https://amatheon-agri.com/investor-relations/
About Amatheon Agri Holding N.V.:
Amatheon Agri is a European agri-food company with headquarters in Berlin and production sites in Sub-Saharan Africa and cooperation with small-scale local farmers (outgrowers). Since its foundation in 2011, Amatheon Agri has established sustainable agricultural value chains from cultivation to product-specific processing and trading processes in Zambia, Uganda, and Zimbabwe. With a combination of international distribution network, incorporated local expertise as well as a sustainable vision for the future, Amatheon Agri has been able to establish itself as a strategically aligned global player in the African agricultural sector.
The Convertible Bonds of Amatheon Agri are listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange with ISIN DE000A286BY3 and Symbol/WKN A286BY.
