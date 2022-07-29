Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
29.07.2022 11:21:19

AMATHEON AGRI HOLDING N.V. SUPERVISORY BOARD CHANGES AND NEW MAJORITY SHAREHOLDER

Amatheon Agri Holding N.V. / Key word(s): AGM/EGM
29-Jul-2022 / 11:21 CET/CEST

    7/29/2022

NOT FOR PUBLICATION, DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, AUSTRALIA, CANADA OR JAPAN OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH OFFERS OR SALES OF SECURITIES WOULD BE PROHIBITED BY APPLICABLE LAW.

 

 

AMATHEON AGRI HOLDING N.V.

Amatheon Agri Holding N.V. (the Company), the Euronext-listed agribusiness and farming group (ISIN NL0010273694, Symbol MLAAH), announces changes to its Supervisory Board and a new majority shareholder.

 

At the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders on 28 July 2022 shareholders adopted all resolutions unanimously. These included the appointment of Mr. Stefan Kindler and Mr. Tarek Malak to the Supervisory Board. After identifying these new candidates, Mr. Hans-Jörg Gatt and Mr. Markus Mair resigned as members of the Supervisory Board, effective 13 July 2022. Mr. Gatt and Mr. Mair had served on the Companys Supervisory Board since 10 November 2020.

 

 The Company also announces that it has learned a company which is beneficially owned by Mr. Lars Windhorst, a German investor, became owner of approximately 67 percent of the existing shares in the Company.

 

*** 

The Management Board

Berlin, 29 July 2022

 

For further information please see Amatheon's website at www.amatheon-agri.com.

 

1/1

Amatheon Agri Holding NV is a German based agribusiness and farming group with local operations in Sub-Saharan Africa. Amatheon
is leading the vision to combine its international food and agricultural management expertise with a strong financial background.
The company secures its success through its African local footprints and knowledge as well as international business experience,
always ensuring a sustainable approach to business.

 

Attachment

Language: English
Issuer: Amatheon Agri Holding N.V.
Friedrichstrasse 95
10117 Berlin
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)30 5 3000 9023
Fax: +49 (0)30 5 3000 9020
E-mail: info@amatheon-agri.com
Internet: www.amatheon-agri.com
ISIN: NL0010273694
