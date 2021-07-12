AmaWaterways And Metropolitan Touring Launch New Colombia River Cruise Experience

BOGOTÁ, Colombia, July 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Luxury river cruise innovator AmaWaterways today announced a groundbreaking partnership with Metropolitan Touring, South America's leading tour operator, to introduce a new river cruise experience in Colombia. This is the first luxury river cruise line to sail the Magdalena River, an alliance brings together the remarkable in-depth destination expertise of Metropolitan Touring and the industry's leading team of river cruise experts at AmaWaterways.

Starting in December 2023, guests will be immersed in unique experiences on shore as well as on board a new custom-built, all-suite, eco-friendly river cruise ship. The new ship and cruise program will incorporate years of design experience from AmaWaterways' President and Co-Founder Rudi Schreiner — affectionately known as the 'Godfather of River Cruising' — plus Metropolitan Touring's decades of expertise in expedition cruising in the Galápagos Islands.

Guests will be able to choose between two seven-night itineraries with pre- and post-cruise land programs exploring the magnificent Magdalena River and delving into Colombia's vibrant cultural and natural heritage. Accompanied by a skilled team, which will include a wellness manager on-board, river cruise travelers on the Magdalena River will enjoy in-depth connections with local nature, wildlife, culture, flavors and people, as well as activities such as kayaking, hiking and birdwatching.

"Drawing on each company's expertise, AmaWaterways and Metropolitan Touring have together created a unique river cruise and land program that will immerse travelers in the beauty of the 'River of a Thousand Rhythms'," said Camilo Calderon, General Manager of Metropolitan Touring Colombia. "Our guests will enjoy the modern comforts of an upscale river cruise ship, with exclusive experiences and unparalleled service, hallmarks of both companies, to the very heart of Colombia's soul."

This project will help to promote Colombia as the perfect destination for international travelers, as the country has been working to adapt to new global travel trends. That is why today the South American country shows its best attributes through its new narrative, "Colombia, the most welcoming place on Earth", a manifesto created to strengthen its global positioning and recognition as an ideal business and tourism destination.

"Colombia is taking great steps to contribute to the reactivation of tourism through projects such as this on the Magdalena River. This is one of the most important developments in the Colombian tourism industry in recent years. Thanks to the work of both public and private sectors, soon travellers from all over the world will be able to explore Colombia's most important river, living truly unique experiences", explained Flavia Santoro, president of ProColombia, the government entity in charge of promoting international tourism, foreign direct investment, non-mining exports and the country brand.

Specific itineraries are currently being developed with more details anticipated in the coming weeks.

To learn more about the river cruise, visit www.metropolitan-touring.com/colombia/rio-magdalena.

About Metropolitan Touring

Founded in 1953 by a group of young and visionary entrepreneurs, Metropolitan Touring has become Ecuador and South America's leading tour operator. The company creates sustainable, authentic experiences for explorers across Ecuador, Peru and Colombia, with three ships and one hotel in the Galápagos Islands, and two hotels on Ecuador's mainland. Metropolitan Touring constantly seeks out new and captivating experiences for curious travelers in Latin America's iconic destinations, focusing in particular on Colombia with its stunning natural and cultural diversity. In 2017, Metropolitan Touring became a carbon neutral company, offsetting all its emissions by protecting biodiverse and endangered forests in the Andean Chocó bioregion, declared a UNESCO Biosphere Reserve in 2018.

About AmaWaterways

A family-owned company celebrating 19 years on the river, AmaWaterways offers unforgettable river cruises with 25 ships sailing in Europe, Southeast Asia, Africa and Egypt. Led by experienced river cruise co-founders Rudi Schreiner and Kristin Karst, the company is renowned for its innovative stateroom design featuring unique "twin balconies;" its wellness activities including a wide choice of included shore excursions featuring biking and hiking options for the active traveler; and its award-winning dining—including The Chef's Table specialty restaurant as well as complimentary fine wine, beer and soft drinks with lunch and dinner.

