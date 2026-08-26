Fresh Vine Wine Aktie

Fresh Vine Wine für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A3DCJ0 / ISIN: US35804X1019

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26.08.2026 18:02:50

Amaze Holdings Announces Cost Reduction Plan

(RTTNews) - Amaze Holdings (AMZE) on Wednesday, announced a cost reduction plan targeting an approximately 40 percent reduction in operating expenses.

The plan includes a 75 percent reduction in technology and hosting costs, a 50 percent reduction in organizational costs and a 10 percent cut in overhead expenses.

The company said headcount has already been reduced by approximately 25 percent as part of the restructuring. Amaze expects its platform migration to be substantially completed in the coming weeks while maintaining existing commerce volumes.

Amaze also highlighted its proposed strategic minority investment in C2 Capital Group under a previously announced non-binding agreement. The partnership could combine Amaze's commerce platform with C2's live engagement and gamification capabilities, creating potential new revenue opportunities for creators while helping both companies achieve technology and operational efficiencies.

AMZE is currently trading at $0.1883, down $0.0024 or 1.30 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.

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