AMAZING GRASS PARTNERS WITH JENNA BUSH HAGER TO CHALLENGE AMERICANS TO "GET YOUR GREENS"

With 90% of Americans not getting the recommended 8 servings of fruits & vegetables1, Jenna Bush Hager and Amazing Grass offer solutions to the age-old "eat your fruits & veggies" directive.

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., Feb. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- For many Americans, the age-old mealtime directive to "eat your fruits and vegetables" rings in their ears as they make ambitious changes in the new year. We likely all have a story we can recall from the past about how we turned a corner with a certain fruit or veggie. For those who are now confounded about how to get the eight daily recommended servings, there's a ready solution. Amazing Grass - the category leading greens brand and part of Glanbia Performance Nutrition - is on a mission to make it easy and convenient to supplement the intake of whole fruits and vegetables. Organic, nutrient dense Amazing Grass Greens Blend powders can easily be added to water to take on the go or be incorporated in a smoothie or recipe to sneak in your greens throughout the day.

With only 10% of Americans getting their eight servings of fruits and veggies daily1, Amazing Grass is mounting a nationwide call-to-action, challenging consumers to "Get Your Greens." This winter, supermom, and television personality Jenna Bush Hager will share her personal journey in getting her greens with Amazing Grass, sharing nutritional hacks and healthy habits on Instagram @jennabhager.

"I'm thrilled to partner with Amazing Grass as it challenges Americans to 'Get Your Greens'," said Bush Hager. "As a busy, working mom of three, I turn to Amazing Grass for an easy solution to support proper nutrition on a day-to-day basis, even when I'm on the go. It's incredible how much better I feel after making this simple choice in my routine, which is why I want to challenge more Americans to discover the nutrients in Amazing Grass Greens Blend as a way to boost their wellness."

Through the national "Get Your Greens" challenge, Jenna Bush Hager and Amazing Grass will give away 250 complimentary Amazing Grass Greens Blends to consumers who want to join the movement to increase their fruit and veggie servings. For a chance to receive a free Greens Blend product go to the "Get Your Greens" Instagram post on one of two pages - @AmazingGrass or @jennabhager, then share a funny or poignant fruit or veggie turn-around story from the past using the hashtag #GetYourGreens.

"Charting a realistic path to wellness begins with how we nourish ourselves, ensuring we consume nutritious ingredients that support a balanced diet, digestive health and immunity," said Erica Morris, brand director, Amazing Grass and Glanbia Performance Nutrition (GPN).

"Through this exciting partnership with Jenna Bush Hager and surprise Amazing Grass giveaways for consumers, we hope 'Get Your Greens' will help people incorporate their fruit and veggie-powered nutrients in a way that's easy to implement and will help them feel their best this year and beyond."

Gluten-free and formulated with no sugar added, the Amazing Grass Greens Blend is fiber-rich to support digestive health and packed with vitamins C and K for immunity. The Amazing Grass Greens Blend comes in a variety of flavors and support functions, each of which provides at least one full serving of fruits and veggies that have been carefully curated for nutrients and convenience. The ease of adding a scoop to your water bottle, stirring it into your beverage or blending it into a smoothie makes it an on-the-go solution that fits into all kinds of busy lifestyles. Each product is plant-based, certified organic, made with non-GMO ingredients and provides whole food nutrition for your body.

Amazing Grass products are available online at amazinggrass.com, Amazon and most online retailers, as well as at natural product, specialty and mass retail stores, gyms and fitness centers.

About Amazing Grass

Part of Glanbia Performance Nutrition, Amazing Grass was founded in 2002 to help people achieve their wellness goals through organic, plant-based nutrition. The Amazing Grass roots run deep, back to a family farm in Kansas where the co-founder's family organically grows, harvests and dehydrates the most nutrient-dense greens to ensure optimal nutrition. For over three generations, they've perfected a simple process: slow growth, deep roots and harvesting to peak nutrition. Today, Amazing Grass thoughtfully combines its alkalizing greens with the highest-quality plant-based ingredients and superfoods sustainably sourced from like-minded farmers around the world. Each product is plant-based, certified organic, non-GMO and provides the whole food nutrition the body needs in convenient, easy-to-use formats. Amazing Grass products are available online at https://www.amazinggrass.com/, Amazon.com and most online retailers, as well as at natural product, specialty and mass retail stores, gyms and fitness centers. To learn more, visit amazinggrass.com and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, and Pinterest.

About Glanbia Performance Nutrition

Glanbia Performance Nutrition (GPN) is a wholly owned subsidiary of Glanbia (ISE/LSE: GLAPF), a global nutrition company. GPN's mission is to inspire people everywhere to achieve their performance and healthy lifestyle goals through their leading health and wellness brands, which include Optimum Nutrition®, SlimFast®, think!®, Isopure®, Amazing Grass® and BSN®, among others. Global revenues for GPN in 2021 were approximately $1.4 billion. Visit glanbiaperformancenutrition.com or glanbia.com to learn more. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn.

