Amazing News for Lucid Investors

It's been a bumpy ride recently for start-up electric vehicle (EV) makers. Fisker has been overtaken by bankruptcy, and many start-ups are dealing with horrendous cash burn, a lack of affordable EV options for mainstream consumers to adopt, and slowing EV sales growth in the U.S. market.It's been especially difficult for Lucid Group (NASDAQ: LCID) because its Air sedan, by most accounts a fantastic EV, has a price range that starts around $71,000 and soars as high as $250,000 – there's not a huge market for the latter. That's why investor attention has focused on its upcoming SUV, the Gravity, that could boost sales and make or break its future.On that note, here's some fantastic news for investors. Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool