Amazon, Alphabet, and Microsoft: 2 Cloud Giants I Am Buying in September and 1 I Am Avoiding

The three largest cloud computing providers are Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL), and Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT). These three command a massive two-thirds market share combined. However, not every single one of these stocks makes for a smart buy right now.

So, of the three, which two am I buying, and which makes the most sense to steer clear of? Let's take a look.

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