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05.09.2026 11:28:00

Amazon, Alphabet, and Microsoft: Two I'm Buying and One I'm Selling

Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT), and Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) are generally recognized as the big three hyperscalers. These three also operate the leading cloud computing platforms, which are a huge part of the AI build-out. Most companies don't have computing capacity available to run AI workloads, so they rent computing power from these three. There isn't enough capacity available, so this trio is spending hundreds of billions of dollars on data center capital expenditures this year and is likely to do the same in 2027. That will lead to monster growth for these companies, but are they all solid buys right now?Of the three, there are two that I think are smart buys, while one is the odd stock out. Which one is the one to avoid? Let's find out.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Alphabet C (ex Google) 288,55 -0,96% Alphabet C (ex Google)
Amazon 222,75 0,02% Amazon
Microsoft Corp. 430,60 -1,86% Microsoft Corp.

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