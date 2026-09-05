Microsoft Aktie
WKN: 870747 / ISIN: US5949181045
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05.09.2026 11:28:00
Amazon, Alphabet, and Microsoft: Two I'm Buying and One I'm Selling
Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT), and Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) are generally recognized as the big three hyperscalers. These three also operate the leading cloud computing platforms, which are a huge part of the AI build-out. Most companies don't have computing capacity available to run AI workloads, so they rent computing power from these three. There isn't enough capacity available, so this trio is spending hundreds of billions of dollars on data center capital expenditures this year and is likely to do the same in 2027. That will lead to monster growth for these companies, but are they all solid buys right now?Of the three, there are two that I think are smart buys, while one is the odd stock out. Which one is the one to avoid? Let's find out.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Nachrichten zu Microsoft Corp.
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04.09.26
|Freitagshandel in New York: Dow Jones liegt zum Ende des Freitagshandels im Minus (finanzen.at)
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04.09.26
|Handel in New York: Dow Jones verbucht am Nachmittag Verluste (finanzen.at)
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04.09.26
|Handel in New York: Dow Jones legt am Mittag den Rückwärtsgang ein (finanzen.at)
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04.09.26
|NYSE-Handel Dow Jones gibt zum Start nach (finanzen.at)
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03.09.26
|NYSE-Handel: Dow Jones beendet die Sitzung mit Gewinnen (finanzen.at)
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03.09.26
|Microsoft challenges data centre costs after pledging to protect ratepayers (Financial Times)
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03.09.26
|Gewinne in New York: Dow Jones im Plus (finanzen.at)
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03.09.26
|Freundlicher Handel: Dow Jones bewegt sich am Donnerstagmittag im Plus (finanzen.at)
Analysen zu Microsoft Corp.
|13.08.26
|Microsoft Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|03.08.26
|Microsoft Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|31.07.26
|Microsoft Buy
|UBS AG
|31.07.26
|Microsoft Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|30.07.26
|Microsoft Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|13.08.26
|Microsoft Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|03.08.26
|Microsoft Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|31.07.26
|Microsoft Buy
|UBS AG
|31.07.26
|Microsoft Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|30.07.26
|Microsoft Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|13.08.26
|Microsoft Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|03.08.26
|Microsoft Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|31.07.26
|Microsoft Buy
|UBS AG
|31.07.26
|Microsoft Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|30.07.26
|Microsoft Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
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Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Alphabet C (ex Google)
|288,55
|-0,96%
|Amazon
|222,75
|0,02%
|Microsoft Corp.
|430,60
|-1,86%
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