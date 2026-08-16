Microsoft Aktie
WKN: 870747 / ISIN: US5949181045
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17.08.2026 00:07:00
Amazon, Alphabet, and Microsoft Are Dropping Nearly $600 Billion on Capital Expenditures: 1 Clear Winner Emerges
Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL), and Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) are the world's three biggest cloud computing providers. They are spending a ton of money on adding more computing capacity this year, with Amazon leading the way, on track to spend $220 billion, Alphabet expecting to spend about $200 billion, and Microsoft forecasting spending of $175 billion. Added up, that's $595 billion. That's a huge amount of money being spent on data centers, which showcases just how important the cloud business is to these three.However, all of that money has to go somewhere, and I think there's one clear winner from that spending that investors can point to.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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